Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 15 August to 21 August 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for government exams including topics such as Sadbhavana Diwas, President of Kenya, and India International Seafood Show 2023 among others.

1. Which has become the world’s first country to approve Omicron Vaccine?

a) Russia

b) United States of America

c) United Kingdom

d) China

2. Who has been elected as the President of Kenya?

a) William Ruto

b) Raila Odinga

c) Uhuru Kenyatta

d) Kalonzo Musyoka

3. Which state has recieved Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve as its fifth Elephant Reserve?

a) Karnataka

b) Andhra Pradesh

c) Kerala

d) Tamil Nadu

4. Who has launched India’s first Companionship Startup for senior citizens?

a) Gautam Adani

b) Ratan Tata

c) Azim Premji

d) Mukesh Ambani

5. Which Indian City will host India International Seafood Show 2023?

a) Kochi

b) Mumbai

c) Chennai

d) Kolkata

6. India has gifted Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft to which neighbouring country?

a) Maldives

b) Bangladesh

c) Sri Lanka

d) Nepal

7. Which is the following leader has not been named as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Committee?

a) K. Laxman

b) B.L. Santosh

c) Nitin Gadkari

d) Sudha Yadav

8. Which of the following country has signed a climate change and healthcare bill of 750 billion dollars?

a) New Zealand

b) United States

c) Canada

d) Australia

9. Sadbhavana Diwas is observed to celebrate the birth anniversary of which former Prime Minister of India?

a) Indira Gandhi

b) Atal Bihar Vajpayee

c) Rajiv Gandhi

d) Lal Bahadur Shastri

10. State Bank of India has launched its first dedicated branch for Startups in which city?

a) Pune

b) Mumbai

c) Bengaluru

d) Delhi

Answers

1. (c) United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has become the first country in the world to approve an Omicron vaccine. The country has authorized a COVID-19 vaccine tailored to the Omicron Variant. The latest decision will pave the way for an autumn booster campaign using Moderna’s two-strain shot. The vaccine has been authorized for use in people aged 18 and above.

2. (a) William Ruto

Kenya’s Deputy President William Ruto has won the Presidential Elections of Kenya. He narrowly beat his rival, Raila Odinga taking 50.49 percent of the vote in the recently held elections. William Ruto, who spoke soon after receiving the news of his victory pledged to extend his friendship to the political rivals, unite the country and advance shared growth and prosperity.

3. (d) Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Government has notified its 5th Elephant Reserve in the state at Agathiyamalai in Tirunelveli district. The Agasthiyamalai Elephant Reserve will be spread across 1,197.48 sq. km of land and will cover Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli areas. The announcement was made on World Elephant Day 2022 by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

4. (b) Ratan Tata

Industrialist Ratan Tata has launched India’s first Companionship Startup for senior citizens, Goodfellows, to encourage intergenerational friendships. Shantanu Naidu, an MBA from Cornell University, founded the Goodfellows startup. It promotes intergenerational friendships and has said that it received a seed investment of an undisclosed sum from Ratan Tata. Goodfellows appoints young graduates who help in assisting the senior citizens.

5. (d) Kolkata

The 23rd edition of the India International Seafood Show 2023 will be held in Kolkata from February 15 to February 17, 2023. India’s tremendous strides in the seafood sector will be exhibited in all its facets in this show. India International Seafood Show 2023 will also provide an ideal platform for the interaction between the Indian exporters and overseas importers of the country’s marine products.

6. (c) Sri Lanka

India has gifted a Dornier Maritime Reconnaissance aircraft to Sri Lanka for strengthening the maritime security of the island nation at a special event in Sri Lanka Air Force Base. The latest aircraft will equip Sri Lanka to contribute more towards the security of the Indian Ocean region at large.

7. (c) Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has not been named as a member of the BJP Parliamentary Committee in the latest revamp of the decision-making body. BJP Parliamentary Board is the top decision-making body of the Central party which makes decisions about the Chief Ministers, State Heads, and other significant positions.

8. (b) United States

The President of the United States Joe Biden signed a massive climate change and healthcare spending bill into law. As per the White House, the 750 billion dollar bill is the biggest commitment to counter climate change in the history of the country.

9. (c) Rajiv Gandhi

Sadbhavana Diwas is observed every year to mark the birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The objective of the day is to encourage national integration, peace, affection, and communal harmony among the Indian people of all religions. 'Sadbhavana' in the English language means goodwill and bonafide.

10. (c) Bengaluru

The State Bank of India has announced the launch of its first dedicated branch for Start-Ups in Bengaluru. The branch aims to facilitate and support start-ups. The branch launched by the SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara is located in Koramangala.