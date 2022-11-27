Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 21 November to 27 November 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as Indian Film Personality of the Year, UN’s highest environmental award and Anwar Ibrahim among others.

1. Who has been appointed as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission by the President of India?

a) Ganesh Shankar Mishra

b) Ajay Pal Singh

c) Alok Awasthi

d) Arun Goel

2. Who has become the first Indian woman paddler to win a medal at Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament?

a) Manika Batra

b) Sreeja Akula

c) Ankita Das

d) Sutirtha Mukherjee

3. Who has been named the Indian Film Personality of the Year at IFFI 2022?

a) Sharmila Tagore

b) Naseeruddin Shah

c) Chiranjeevi

d) Nagarjuna

4. Who has been honoured with Peace Prize by Gandhi Mandela Foundation?

a) Malala Yousafzai

b) Dalai Lama

c) Kailash Satyarthi

d) Barack Obama

5. What is the theme of the 25th National Conference on e-Governance?

a) Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government Closer

b) Digital Governance across Whole-of-the government

c) The Role of e-Governance

d) Bringing Governance & Citizens closer

6. Who has won the UN’s highest environmental award from India?

a) Purnima Devi Barman

b) Sunita Narain

c) Jadav Payeng

d) Vandana Shiva

7. Which village in Tamil Nadu has been notified as the state’s first biodiversity heritage site?

a) Navinipatti

b) Keelavalavu

c) Arittapatti

d) Kidaripatti

8. Who has been named Pakistan’s new Army Chief?

a) Lt. Gen Asim Munir

b) Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza

c) Lt Gen Azhar Abbas

d) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

9. Which bank has launched India’s first sticker-based debit card?

a) State Bank of India

b) IDFC First Bank

c) HDFC Bank

d) Kotak Mahindra Bank

10. Anwar Ibrahim has become the Prime Minister of which country?

a) Malaysia

b) Indonesia

c) Vietnam

d) Singapore

Answers

1.(d) Arun Goel

A retired IAS officer of the Punjab cadre Arun Goel has been appointed as the Election Commissioner. He assumed charge on November 21. Arun Goel had taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries. Goel will join the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

2.(a) Manika Batra

Indian Table Tennis Player Manika Batra defeated World No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the Asian Cup 2022 women’s singles bronze medal match in Bangkok, Thailand. With the win, Manika Batra became the first Indian woman paddler to win a medal at the Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament. The Asian Cup Table Tennis Tournament is an annual competition which is held by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and the Asian Table Tennis Union.

3.(c) Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi was named the Indian Film Personality of the Year during the opening of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur made the announcement during the film festival. Megastar Chiranjeevi has starred in over 150 films in Telugu and some in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. He is regarded as one of the most successful and influential actors in Telugu Cinema.

4.(b) Dalai Lama

Tibetan Spiritual leader Dalai Lama was awarded the ‘Peace Prize’ by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation for his efforts to promote peace. The Award is given to the personalities who have carried forward the legacies of Gandhi and Mandela by making significant contributions in the fields of social welfare, peace, Environment, Culture, Education, Healthcare, Sports, and Innovation.

5.(a) Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government Closer

The 25th National Conference on e-Governance will be held in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir on November 26-27, 2022. The theme of the two-day conference is ‘Bringing Citizens, Industry and Government closer’. The National awards for e-Governance will also be presented under 5 categories.

6.(a) Purnima Devi Barman

Assam’s leading conservationist Purnima Devi Barman has been awarded the United Nation's highest environmental honor, ‘Champions of the Earth’, for 2022. Purnima Devi Barman has strived for nearly two decades to ensure the survival of the Greatest Adjutant Stork by creating an all-woman grassroots conservationist group called the ‘Hargila (the Assamese name for the bird) Army’ to save the bird from extinction.

7.(c) Arittapatti

The Government of Tamil Nadu issued a notification declaring Arittapatti Village near Melur in Madurai district as a biodiversity heritage site. The Biodiversity Heritage site is situated in an area of 193.21 hectares and it is the first site to be notified in the Southern State. The Village is surrounded by a chain of seven barren granite hillocks that act as a watershed and support close to 72 lakes, 200 natural spring pools, and three check dams.

8.(a) Lt Gen Asim Munir

Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan after weeks of speculation and political tussle in the country. The Pakistan Government had confirmed earlier that it had received the summary from the Ministry of Defence with a panel of names for the appointment of a new Chief of Army Staff.

9.(b) IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank has launched India’s first sticker-based Debit Card- FIRSTAP, in association with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The card will facilitate transactions by simply tapping the sticker on a Near Field Communication (NFC) enables a point-of-sale terminal. The launch of the sticker-based Debit Card is in line with the bank’s customer-centric philosophy.

10.(a) Malaysia

Malaysia’s King has named Pakatan Harapan (PH) Chief Anwar Ibrahim as the new Prime Minister of the country. The decision was taken after the king held discussions with other rulers in a special meeting of the nation’s nine state monarchs. The 75-year-old Anwar Ibrahim has time and again been denied the premiership despite getting within striking distance over the years.