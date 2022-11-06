Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 31 October to 6 November 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant to government exams including topics such as President of Brazil, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, and Ela Bhatt among others.

1. Who has been elected as the new President of Brazil?

a) Jair Bolsonaro

b) Antonio Brito

c) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

d) Geraldo Alckmin

2. Who has won FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022?

a) Germany

b) Nigeria

c) Colombia

d) Spain

3. Jamshed J Irani, who passed away on October 31, 2022, was the former MD of which company?

a) TATA Steel

b) Larsen & Toubro

c) ITC Limited

d) Hindalco Industries

4. Which of the following has been declared as a National Monument?

a) Balidan Stambh

b) Jharkhand War Memorial

c) Lascar War Memorial

d) Mangarh Dham

5. Which of the below-mentioned social media platform has announced charges for verified accounts?

a) Twitter

b) Instagram

c) Facebook

d) WhatsApp

6. Who has been conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award posthumously?

a) Jayanthi

b) Sanchari Vijay

c) KV Raju

d) Puneeth Rajkumar

7. Ela Bhatt, Padma Bhushan recipient who passed away on November 2, 2022, was the founder of?

a) Labour Progressive Federation

b) Self-Employed Women’s Association

c) Hind Mazdoor Sabha

d) Centre of Indian Trade Unions

8. Which Indian cricketer has become the world’s No.1 T20I batter?

a) Virat Kohli

b) Suryakumar Yadav

c) Rohit Sharma

d) KL Rahul

9. Who has been elected as the Prime Minister of Israel?

a) Yair Lapid

b) Benny Gantz

c) Benjamin Netanyahu

d) Aryeh Deri

10. Who has become BYJU’s first global brand ambassador for its social impact arm- Education for All?

a) Barack Obama

b) Lionel Messi

c) Roger Federer

d) Virat Kohli

Answers

1.(c) Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva emerged as the President of Brazil for the third time after he defeated the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro in fierce voting which was a tight race between the two politicians. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is also known as Lula, is a Brazilian Politician and trade unionist.

2. (d) Spain

Defending Champion Spain defeated Colombia by 1-0 to win FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Host India failed to clear the group stage after losing all three matches. India had previously organized the U-17 Men’s FIFA World Cup 2017 which was won by England.

3. (a) TATA Steel

The former MD of Tata Steel Jamshed J Irani who was also famously known as the ‘Steel Man of India’ passed away on October 31, 2022. He joined TATA Steel as an assistant to the director (R&D). Jamshed J Irani became the Managing Director of TATA Steel in 1992 and he served in the position till 2001.

4. (d) Mangarh Dham

Prime Minister Modi has declared Mangarh Dham a National Monument in the Banswara district of Rajasthan. Mangarh is a hill station in Banswara district in Rajasthan. Here 1500 Bhils sacrificed their lives under the leadership of the great saint Govind Guru.

5. (a) Twitter

The new boss Elon Musk has announced that Twitter Inc. will charge $8 for its Blue Service, which includes its sought-after verified badge. He further added that the price of the blue tick mark on Twitter will be adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity.

6. (d) Puneeth Rajkumar

The prestigious Karnataka Ratna Award was posthumously conferred on late actor Puneeth Rajkumar by the Chief Minister of the state Basavaraj Bommai. Later Actor Puneeth Rajkumar was conferred with Karnataka Ratna Award on the 67th Kannada Rajyotsava. Karnataka Ratna Award, the highest civilian award of the state, has been conferred only nine times earlier.

7. (b) Self-Employed Women’s Association

Elaben Bhatt, a noted Gandhian, and a leading women’s empowerment activist was the founder of the Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA). It is one of the largest cooperatives working for women with a base of over 2 million members from around 18 states in India and the neighboring nations.

8. (b) Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has become the world’s number-one batter in T20 Internationals, rising to the top on the back of his incredible form in recent times. Suryakumar Yadav has overtaken Pakistan opener Mohammed Rizwan to become just the second Indian player to hold the top T20I batter ranking. Yadav is now at 863 points while Mohammed Rizwan is at 842 points.

9. (c) Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu has been elected as the Prime Minister of Israel. The former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu made a stunning comeback to power as his Likud Party and its far-right and religious allies emerged victorious in the recently held Israel Elections 2022.

10. (b) Lionel Messi

Edtech major BJYU’s has roped in football star Lionel Messi as the first global brand ambassador of its social impact arm, Education for All. Footballer Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and Captains the Argentinian Football Team, has signed an agreement with BYJU’s to promote the cause of equitable education.