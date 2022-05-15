Weekly Current Affairs Questions and Answers: 9 May to 15 May 2022

Weekly Current Affairs Questions for UPSC/ IAS exams: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the day at ease. This week, we have compiled 10 weekly current affairs questions and answers relevant for UPSC, SSC, Bank and other government exams including topics such as AAEA Chair Country, new Chief Election Commissioner of India, Monkeypox case and Tomato Fever among others.

1. Which country has been elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA)?

a) Maldives

b) India

c) Bangladesh

d) Malaysia

2. Who has been named as the new Chief Election Commissioner of India?

a) Sanjiv Kumar

b) Rajiv Kumar

c) Rajiv Mehta

d) Sushil Mehta

3. Who was sworn in as the new President of South Korea on May 10?

a) Yoon Suk-Yeol

b) Lee Jae Myung

c) Choo Mi Ae

d) Park Yong Jin

4. Which nation's health agency has confirmed a case of Monkeypox?

a) India

b) US

c) UK

d) South Africa

5. Who among the following won Pulitzer Prize 2022 in the Feature Photography category?

a) Danish Siddiqui

b) Lisa Falkenberg

c) Michael Lindenberger

d) The Journalists of Ukraine

6. Which Indian state has reported at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever?

a) Maharashtra

b) Kerala

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Karnataka

7. Who has been appointed as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka?

a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

b) Sanath Jayasuriya

c) Chamal Rajapaksa

d) Gotabaya Rajapaksa

8. When does Russia celebrate Victory Day every year?

a) May 9th

b) May 10th

c) May 11th

d) May 22nd

9. Which country reported its first-ever case of COVID-19 on May 12, 2022?

a) North Korea

b) South Korea

c) Taiwan

d) New Zealand

10. Rakhigarhi, one of the oldest Harappan sites is located in which Indian state?

a) Haryana

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Maharashtra

d) Madhya Pradesh

Answers

1. (b) India

India was unanimously elected as the new Chair of the Association of Asian Election Authorities (AAEA) for 2022-2024 at a recent meeting of the Executive Board and General Assembly at Manila, the Philippines on May 7, 2022. Manila is the current chair of AAEA and the new members in the Executive Board include Russia, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Taiwan and the Philippines.

2. (b) Rajiv Kumar

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief Election Commissioner by the President of India. He will take charge of the office on May 15, 2022. He will succeed CEC Sushil Chandra who will demit from office on May 14.

3. (a) Yoon Suk Yeol

Yoon Suk-Yeol was sworn in as the new President of South Korea on May 10, 2022. He called for the complete denuclearization of North Korea during his swearing-in ceremony. He described North Korea’s weapons as a threat to regional and global security.

4. (c) UK

UK Health Security Agency confirmed that an individual has been diagnosed with monkeypox in England. The patient has a recent travel history from Nigeria, where the virus is believed to have been contracted. Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that does not spread easily between individuals. The infected individual is being treated at an expert disease unit in London.

5. (a) Danish Siddiqui

Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photographer was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Award 2022 along with Amit Dave, Sana Irshad Mattoo, and Adnan Abidi for their images of COVID’s toll in India. Siddiqui died in 2021 while covering a clash between the Afghan Special forces and Taliban insurgents.

6. (b) Kerala

Kerala has reported at least 82 cases of Tomato Fever in Kollam city, as per local media. Tomato fever also known as Tomato flu is a rare kind of viral infection that is affecting children below the age of 5. The state health department is reportedly monitoring the situation closely and has taken preventive measures in the areas where the cases have been reported-Aryankavu, Anchal and Neduvathur. The Anganwadi centres in the areas have been closed while authorities launched awareness campaigns in the villages.

7. (a) Ranil Wickremesinghe

Five-time Sri Lankan PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe, has returned to helm the post amid the nation's worst economic and political crisis. He was reappointed to the post of Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after the resignation of former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa. The 73-year-old heads the United National Party and had refused to join the President's unity government.

8. (a) May 9th

Russia celebrates ‘Victory Day’ every year on May 9. Victory Day is one of the most significant national holidays in Russia as it marks the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Victory Day is celebrated in Russia with a massive military parade and other festivities organised on this day to celebrate the victory over the Nazis.

9. (a) North Korea

North Korea reported its first-ever COVID-19 case on May 12, 2022. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared a ‘Severe National Emergency’, vowing to eliminate the virus from the country. Kim Jong Un has also called for tighter border controls and lockdown measures and told the citizens to completely block the spread of the virus by blocking their areas in all cities and counties across the country. North Korea was one of the few countries in the world that had not reported a single case of COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

10. (a) Haryana

Rakhigarhi, the largest Indus Valley site in India, was discovered by archaeologists in 1998. It is a village in Hisar, Haryana, located about 150 kilometres from Delhi. It is one of the five iconic archaeological sites mentioned by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget Speech in February 2020.

