Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: 03 April to 09 April 2023

1. Who has topped the annual list of billionaires released by Forbes?

(a) Elon Musk

(b) Bernard Arnault

(c) Larry Ellison

(d) Jeff Bezos

2. India is participating in the SLINEX-2023 Maritime Exercise with which country?

(a) Singapore

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Seychelles

(d) Bhutan

3. Which country has become the 31st member of NATO?

(a) Finland

(b) Sweden

(c) Japan

(d) Brazil

4. Who took over as the 40th President of the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO)?

(a) Sudha Shivkumar

(b) Jai Yashvardhan

(c) Ajay Kapur

(d) Soumya Swaminathan

5. Which Indian American has taken over as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resource Affairs in the State Department?

(a) Anjali Jain

(b) Richard Verma

(c) Geeta Menon

(d) Pradeep Khosla

6. The World Bank has cut India's growth rate for FY2024 from 6.6% to how much?

(a) 6.5 Percent

(b) 6.35 Percent

(c) 6.30 Percent

(d) 6.20 Percent

7. How many astronauts have NASA announced for its lunar mission ‘Artemis 2’?

(a) 02

(b) 03

(c) 04

(d) 05

8. Under the G20 Dialogue Forum, the B20 conference is being organized in which city?

(a) Jaipur

(b) Mumbai

(c) Chennai

(d) Kohima

9. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Reserve Bank of India?

(a) Neeraj Nigam

(b) Ajay Maken

(c) Ashok Sinha

(d) Amit Anand

10. Jagarnath Mahto, who recently passed away was the Education Minister of which state?

(a) Odisha

(b) Jharkhand

(c) Bihar

(d) West Bengal

Answers:-

1. (b) Bernard Arnault

According to the 2023 Forbes Billionaires List, Bernard Arnault acquired the 1st position while famous Twitter magnate Elon Musk dropped its ranking from the 1st to the 2nd position. After Musk, Amazon’s Chairman Jeff Bezos is on the 2nd and India’s Mukesh Ambani with a net worth of $83.4 Billion is on the 9th. Musk's assets declined by $39 Billion compared to the 2022 report.

2. (b) Sri Lanka

The 10th edition of the annual bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-2023 are to be hosted jointly by the Indian Navy and Sri Lanka Navy at Colombo starting April 03, 2023, up to April 08. The Indian Navy is represented by INS Kiltan and INS Savitri whereas the Sri Lankan Navy is represented by SLNS Vijayabahu and SLNS Samudura. Also, Indian Navy's Chetak helicopters and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and BELL 412 helicopters will participate in it. The main aim is to enhance the maritime sector relationship between India and Sri Lanka.

3. (a) Finland

European nation Finland is now the 31st member of the military alliance NATO. It was necessary as Finland is a neighbouring country of Russia and shares a border of nearly 1300 kilometres with Russia. Both Finland and Sweden applied for NATO membership after Russia assailed Ukraine in 2022. While Hungary and Turkey forbid Sweden's membership. The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a security group set up in 1949.

4. (a) Sudha Shivkumar

Sudha Shivakumar is designated as the 40th President of the FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO). The organization is an All India forum for women operating in South East Asia. In terms of occupation, Sudha is a lawyer and investment banker. She served as the President of the FLO Chennai Chapter between 2016-2017. The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry is an Indian-based non-governmental trade association, established in 1927.

5. (b) Richard Verma

Indian American Diplomat Richard Verma has been appointed as the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resource Affairs and has become the highest-ranking in the US State Department. Earlier, he was a US Ambassador to India from January 16, 2015, to January 20, 2017. After this, he shifted to Mastercard as Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy.

6. (c) 6.30 Percent

For FY2024, World Bank decreased India's growth rate to 6.3% from its previous evaluation of 6.6%. Also, the World Bank has warned of a recession and external conditions. It is expected that private consumption growth will rise to 6.9% in FY2024. Also, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation will be contained to 5.2% in the next fiscal year compared to 6.6% in the current financial year.

7. (c) 04

NASA took its first-ever step to involve a woman astronaut in its lunar mission ‘Artemis 2’. The space agency introduced the names of 4 astronauts for this human exploration trip. The crew members are Christina Koch, Jeremy Hansen, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman who will revolve around the moon as part of NASA's project. This will be launched by the beginning or end of 2025. Along with this, NASA also included a non-American in this mission.

8. (d) Kohima

Under the G20 Dialogue Forum, the B20 meet is hosted in Kohima, the capital of Nagaland. Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education was also invited to the conference conducted on April 05. It was the 4th and Final Summit of the B20 events held in the Northeast region as part of the G20 Dialogue Forum for the Global Business Community. Its theme was to examine opportunities for international business partnerships in the sectors of agriculture, food processing, tourism and IT.

9. (a) Neeraj Nigam

Niraj Nigam is the new Executive Director at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) with effect from April 03. Previously, he was the Director of the Regional Office of RBI in Bhopal. He will now take charge of four departments including consumer education and protection as part of his new job. With as many as 30 years of experience, he has served in several departments of India’s central bank (RBI). Neeraj acquired a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University in Bhopal.

10. (b) Jharkhand

Political Leader Jagarnath Mahto’s demise was recently announced by Jharkhand’s Chief Minister. Mahto was Jharkhand Education Minister and Senior Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) Leader. On April 06 in Chennai Hospital, he took his last breath at 56 years of age where he was admitted almost a month ago. Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Hemant Soren grieved his death and wished his family strength and peace. The Late Mahto was born on January 01, 1967. He has a major role in the state separation movement in Jharkhand.

