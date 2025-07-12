Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 07-13 July: Top MCQs for UPSC,RRB, SSC & Bank Exams

Weekly Current Affairs Quiz 7 To 13 July: Jagran Josh presents a Weekly Current Affairs Quiz for students and readers preparing for competitive exams. It mainly includes questions related to the ‘Gaj Mitra’ Scheme, World Population Day 2025, India Energy Storage Week 2025, and more. 1. Recently, which state government has launched the Chief Minister Sehat Yojana? A) Haryana B) Uttar Pradesh C) Punjab D) Bihar C) Punjab The Punjab government has recently launched the Chief Minister Sehat Yojana, aimed at providing better healthcare facilities to every family in the state. Under this scheme, each family will get free and cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per year. This initiative is considered a significant step in the health sector. 2. Which Union Minister inaugurated the India Energy Storage Week 2025?

A) Nitin Gadkari B) Hardeep Singh Puri C) Ashwini Vaishnaw D) Harsh Malhotra D) Harsh Malhotra The Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Corporate Affairs, Mr. Harsh Malhotra, inaugurated the ‘India’s Vehicle Electrification Roadmap’ session under India Energy Storage Week 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Delhi. He stated that the Modi government is committed to promoting green transport and an electric vehicle manufacturing ecosystem. 3. Recently, which state government launched the ‘Gaj Mitra’ scheme? A) Karnataka B) Kerala C) Assam D) Odisha C) Assam The Assam government launched the ‘Gaj Mitra’ scheme on 11 July 2025 to tackle the rising human-elephant conflict in the state. Between 2000 and 2023, more than 1,400 people and 1,200 elephants lost their lives due to such conflicts. This scheme focuses on creating awareness among locals and taking effective measures to reduce clashes between humans and elephants.

4. Recently, which industrialist has been included in the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of USISPF? A) Mukesh Ambani B) Ratan Tata C) Kumar Mangalam Birla D) Gautam Adani C) Kumar Mangalam Birla Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla has recently been appointed to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). The forum is dedicated to strengthening economic and strategic ties between India and the USA, thereby boosting trade and investment between the two nations. 5. Indian Railways has signed an agreement with which organization to install AI-based Machine Vision Inspection System for improving train safety? A) RVNL B) DFCCIL C) Tata Group D) ISRO B) DFCCIL Indian Railways has signed an agreement with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) to install AI-based Machine Vision Inspection System (MVIS). The aim is to strengthen train safety through advanced technology. The MVIS will ensure accurate inspection of coaches and engines, reducing the chances of accidents and enabling more effective maintenance.

6. Recently, which Union Ministry signed an agreement with BITS Pilani to launch a professional development programme in cybersecurity? A) Ministry of Home Affairs B) Ministry of Education C) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) D) Ministry of Defence C) Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to launch a professional development programme in cybersecurity in collaboration with BITS Pilani. The aim is to meet the growing demand for trained professionals to tackle cybersecurity challenges in government departments, public sectors, and industries. 7. On which date is World Population Day observed every year? A) 08 July B) 09 July C) 10 July D) 11 July D) 11 July World Population Day is observed every year on 11 July because on this day in 1987, the world population reached 5 billion. Inspired by this historic milestone, the United Nations declared this day as World Population Day in 1989 to raise awareness about population issues and their impact on society.

8. Which country recently awarded PM Modi with its highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis? A) South Africa B) Namibia C) Mauritius D) Seychelles B) Namibia Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with Namibia’s highest civilian award, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis, on 9 July 2025. The award was presented by the President of Namibia, His Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Modi is the first Indian leader to receive this honour, symbolising strengthened bilateral ties between the two nations. 9. What is the name of India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel recently handed over to the Indian Navy? A) INS Sindhurakshak B) INS Nistar C) INS Vikrant D) INS Arihant B) INS Nistar INS Nistar is India’s first indigenously built Diving Support Vessel, handed over to the Indian Navy by Hindustan Shipyard Limited on 8 July 2025 at Visakhapatnam. The vessel is designed for deep-sea diving and rescue operations. It features capabilities like 300-metre Saturation Diving and Remotely Operated Vehicles for salvage operations up to 1,000 metres depth, enhancing the Navy’s maritime safety and rescue abilities.