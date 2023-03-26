Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: 20 March to 26 March 2023

1. Which state has become the first state to pass the Right to Health Bill?

(a) Bihar

(b) Rajasthan

(c) Maharashtra

(d) Uttar Pradesh

2. Who has been enrolled in the Bar Council of the state as the first transgender lawyer in Kerala?

(a) Vidya Kamble

(b) Padma Lakshmi

(c) Swati Bidhan Barua

(d) Joyita Mandal

3. Which state government has tied up with a French development agency to improve drinking water services?

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Kerala

(c) Assam

(d) Himachal Pradesh

4. Who has acquired Switzerland’s Credit Suisse Bank facing a financial crisis?

(a) Credit Agricole

(b) HSBC

(c) Standard Chartered

(d) UBS Group

5. Who has won the singles title of the Indian Wells Masters?

(a) Carlos Alcaraz

(b) Daniil Medvedev

(c) Rafael Nadal

(d) Matt Ebden

6. According to the World Happiness Report 2023, which country is the happiest country in the world?

(a) Denmark

(b) Iceland

(c) Israel

(d) Finland

7. Who won the title of Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023?

(a) Max Verstappen

(b) Sergio Perez

(c) Fernando Alonso

(d) George Russell

8. Which Indian American has been named as the Deputy CEO of the US Finance Agency?

(a) Sonia Shah

(b) Janaki Ram

(c) Nisha Biswal

(d) Amita Kanekar

9. Who has been sworn in as the third Vice-President of Nepal?

(a) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

(b) Sher Bahadur Deuba

(c) Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav

(d) Arju Rana Deuba

10. Who is the author of the book - ‘Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform’?

(a) Rajdeep Sardesai

(b) Rachna Bisht Rawat

(c) Chetan Bhagat

(d) Manoj Sinha

Answers:-

1. (b) Rajasthan

Rajasthan is the first Indian state to have cleared the Right to Health Bill (RTH) in the Legislative Assembly. In the provisions, inhabitants of the state will be granted free OPD services and IPD services in all public health care and some private hospitals. The bill was put forward in the assembly in September 2022. However, it was sent to the committee when the BJP Party and doctors protested. Currently, the Governor of Rajasthan State is Kalraj Mishra and the Chief Minister is Ashok Gehlot.

2. (b) Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi becomes the first transgender lawyer from Kerala to have been designated as a lawyer with the state Bar Council. She aims at providing justice to the weakened sections of society. She is one of the 1,529 law graduates who were granted Bar Enrollment Certificates at a recently held event in Kerala. Padma Lakshmi completed her LLB at Ernakulam Government Law College and also graduated in Physics. She began her career as an intern with senior advocate KV Bhadrakumari.

3. (d) Himachal Pradesh

The state government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the French development agency, Agence Francaise de Développement (AFD) for the purpose of improving drinking water and sanitation services. This will be carried out in 5 cities of Himachal Pradesh at a worth Rs 817.12 crore. The goal is to develop better sewerage facilities and drinking water supply in Manali, Bilaspur, Palampur, Nahan, Karsog, Manali and Palampur cities.

4. (d) UBS Group

Swiss bank Credit Suisse has been bought by UBS Group AG for 3 billion francs ($ 3.3 billion) under an all-stock deal after it faced major financial setbacks. Credit Suisse was the 2nd largest bank in Switzerland which has been bought by its biggest rival UBS Group AG. The Swiss government has shown positive initiative to make this deal a success. The government has provided $100 billion in financial backstops to help the bank.

5. (a) Carlos Alcaraz

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz surpassed Russia's Daniil Medvedev by a 6-3 6-2 score and won the Indian Wells Masters singles title. Carlos becomes the ninth and youngest player to be granted the prestigious Indian Wells and Miami titles. Nadal gained 6 awards before the age of 20. With this achievement, Alcaraz has reached number 1 in the World ATP rankings.

6. (d) Finland

Recently, the World Happiness Report has named Finland as the world’s happiest countries in the world. The nations are allotted ranks on the basis of several parameters. The report was prepared by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the sixth consecutive year. While India is in the 126th position in the happiness ranking based on the three-year average for 2020-2022. It came out on the basis of Life Evaluations in 2020-2022. India's average life assessment score is 4.036.

7. (b) Sergio Perez

Mexican racing driver Sergio Perez has attained the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 title. In the same Red Bull, his partner Max Verstappen managed to get into the 2nd position in the race. Last season, Red Bull won a total number of 17 out of 22 races. However, Ferrari's performance was not up to the mark. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc concluded on the sixth and seventh respectively.

8. (c) Nisha Biswal

US President Joe Biden elected Indian-American Nisha Biswal as the Deputy CEO of the United States International Development Finance Corporation. She has over 30 years of experience in US foreign policy along with global development programs. Also, she is currently the Senior Vice President of International Strategy and Global Initiatives at the US Chamber of Commerce.

9. (c) Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav

Ram Sahai Prasad Yadav has been chosen as the third Vice-President of Nepal. The Election Commission of Nepal stated that Ram Sahai received 30,328 out of 52,628 votes. He began his political journey in 1990 with the Nepal Sadbhavna Party. Similar to the President, the Vice President is also elected by an electoral college consisting of members of the federal parliament (House of Representatives and the National Assembly) and provincial assemblies. The term of the Vice-President is of five years.

10. (b) Rachna Bisht Rawat

Journalist and Author Rachna Biswat Rawat published and wrote a book called "Bipin: The Man Behind the Uniform". This book devolved around the life, personality and principles of the late General Bipin Rawat. He was India's first Chief of Defense Staff who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in 2021. This book was presented by the author Rachna to the Defense Minister of India, Rajnath Singh. It is a contribution to the life and achievements of General Rawat.

Also Read: Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: 13 March to 19 March 2023