Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: April 17 to April 23 2023

1. Who launched the world's largest and most powerful rocket 'Starship' which resulted in massive failure?

(a) ISRO

(b) European Space Agency

(c) NASA

(d) SpaceX

2. Which Indian-American has been appointed as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense in the US?

(a) Kirti Khanna

(b) Neha Singh

(c) Shilpa Yashvardhan

(d) Radha Iyengar Plumb

3. Which Indian long jumper has qualified for the Asian Games?

(a) Preeti Kumari

(b) Surbhi Nigam

(c) Shelly Singh

(d) Anju Sinha

4. Which state becomes the first to prepare a DNA database for the identification of unidentified dead bodies?

(a) Uttar Pradesh

(b) Bihar

(c) Himachal Pradesh

(d) Gujarat

5. Which country has become India's largest trading partner?

(a) China

(b) USA

(c) UK

(d) Australia

6. Which Indian company has recently achieved a market capitalization of Rs 5 lakh crore?

(a) ITC Limited

(b) Adani Power

(c) Hero MotoCorp

(d) Solar Energy Corporation of India

7. Asian Development Bank has given how many million dollar loans to Bangladesh for flood rehabilitation?

(a) 230 Million

(b) 100 Million

(c) 200 Million

(d) 350 Million

8. How many US dollars has been announced by the US as the 36th security package for Ukraine?

(a) 200 Million Dollar

(b) 325 Million Dollar

(c) 475 Million Dollar

(d) 500 Million Dollar

9. In which country the Indian High Commission has started its 16th Visa Application Centre?

(a) Bangladesh

(b) Sri Lanka

(c) Spain

(d) USA

10. Which Union Minister launched the 'Youth Portal' in New Delhi?

(a) S Jaishankar

(b) Piyush Goyal

(c) Smriti Irani

(d) Dr. Jitendra Singh

Answers:-

1. (d) SpaceX

SpaceX witnessed a big failure after it launched the world's most powerful rocket named 'Starship' from Texas, USA. This was the first trial of this 120-meter-high rocket of the Starship spacecraft. However, a few minutes after it took off from the ground, the system exploded and the vehicle failed to go into space. The agency said that they are analysing the data and the next test will soon be conducted. SpaceX was founded by Elon Musk in 2002.

2. (d) Radha Iyengar Plumb

Indian-origin Radha Iyengar Plumb has been recently designated by the US Senate as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense. She has been working as the Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary of Defense. The Senate voted by a margin of 68-30 while in June 2022, Radha was nominated for the top post of the Pentagon. She served as deputy chief of staff to the Deputy Secretary of Energy between 2014 to 2015.

3. (c) Shelly Singh

Shelly Singh made a remarkable victory at the women's long jump event of the Indian Grand Prix-4 organised in Bengaluru. Besides this, she has also qualified for the Asian Games and has now made the second-longest jump. This winning fleet is the first of its kind in Indian history. Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister congratulated her for her extraordinary performance. The minister stated that Shelly is training under the Target Olympic Podium, TOP scheme.

4. (c) Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh is the first Indian state to compose a DNA database of unidentified dead bodies. According to the state government official, the process began in April 2022 and 150 DNA samples of unidentified bodies have been entered into the database till now. Police records show that every year more than 100 bodies are found in several parts of the state which remain unidentified due to a lack of specific data and known objects. This step taken by the government will help in relating unknown dead bodies.

5. (b) USA

India has become the largest trading partner of America according to the provisional figures of the Ministry of Commerce. The aim of bilateral trade between India and the US is to enhance by 7.65 per cent to $128.55 billion in 2022-23 as compared to $119.5 billion in 2021-22. It was $ 80.51 billion in 2020-21. There has been a decline in exports to China in 2022-23, which has been reported by 28 per cent to $ 15.32 billion. Also, imports have increased by 4.16 per cent to $ 98.51 billion in the last fiscal year.

6. (a) ITC Limited

ITC Limited company is among the top 11 Indian firms to attain the level of Rs 5 lakh crore in terms of market capitalization. This happened after a major increase was seen in the shares of the company during the trading session. Previously, 10 big companies across the nation have achieved this stage. These leading corporations are Reliance Industries Limited, Infosys Limited, ICICI Bank Limited, etc. ITC Limited becomes the 8th largest company.

7. (a) 230 Million

Asian Development Bank (ADB) will grant USD 230 million as a loan to Bangladesh for flood recovery. From May to June 2022, a destructive flood was reported in the northeastern part of Bangladesh. This financial aid will help the region to improve its conditions and also enhance construction in those affected parts. The agreement was signed between ADB and the Government of Bangladesh in Dhaka. Asian Development Bank was set up on December 19, 1966. Its headquarter is in Manila, Philippines.

8. (b) 325 Million Dollar

US President Joe Biden's administration has kept an amount of $325 million as the 36th security package under new military assistance for Ukraine. It will help the army during the war against Russia. It has the latest missiles and anti-tank missiles along with a Patriot air defence system. The United States has supplied over $35.4 billion as military assistance till now.

9. (a) Bangladesh

The High Commission of India has unlocked its 16th Visa Application Center in Kushtia town of South West Bangladesh. This newly opened centre was inaugurated by High Commissioner Pranya Verma. Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP from Kushtia-3 was also present during this event. This centre will provide visa-related services to residents of Kushtia and its surrounding areas so that they would visit India. The High Commission of India handles its largest Visa Operations Center in the world located in Bangladesh.

10. (d) Dr. Jitendra Singh

Science and Technology Minister Dr Jitendra Singh launched the ‘Yuva Portal’ in New Delhi. The objective of this Mission Youth is to connect and help young talents for start-ups. Dr Singh indicated the importance of wide stakeholder participation. He also launched ‘a lab, a week’ program which started on January 06, 2023.

