West Bengal 2021 Winning Candidates List: Check complete list of winners, Mamata Banerjee wins Nandigram!

West Bengal Election Results 2021: Mamata Banerjee 's All India Trinamool Congress has demolished all poll predictions and is on the verge of a landslide victory by taking lead in 208 Assembly constituencies and winning two out of the total 292 being counted as of now. The BJP, which was predicted to win around 134-160 seats, has been stuck with a lead in just 77 seats.

The stage is set for West Bengal Chief Minister to create history by claiming a third term in the state, exactly a decade after she had done almost the impossible by overturning the decades-long Left rule in the state. Her gamble of switching her constituency to Nandigram this year also paid off when she defeated BJP's Suvendu Adhikari by 12000 votes after a day long neck-to-neck battle to grab the first victory for TMC.

While trends are still flowing in, final results are yet to be announced by the Election Commission. Stay tuned for regular updates.

