West Bengal Government launches 'Duare Sarkar' Programme: Know all about it!

The West Bengal government launched a massive outreach programme called "Duare Sarkar" programme on December 1, 2020 for doorstep delivery of government schemes.

The "Duare Sarkar" programme aims to make schemes of the state government more accessible to the public. It's name literally means 'government at your doorstep'.

The programme aims to bring 11 schemes of the state government to the doorsteps of the people such as Swastha Sathi (health scheme), Khadya Sathi (public food distribution scheme), Jai Johar and Kanyashree scheme.

West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay announced the details of the scheme and requested everyone from panchayat and ward-level people to join the 'Duare Sarkar' campaign. He also urged people to try and understand the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prepared for the programme and submit the papers accordingly.

Objective

The "Duare Sarkar" programme has been launched to bring all government services to people at their doorsteps.

Key Highlights

• The state government has notified 11 state government-run schemes under the program, some of which are listed below:

Kanyashree: A cash transfer scheme aimed at retaining girls in schools and preventing their early marriage.

Khadya Sathi: The scheme aims to ensure that almost 90 per cent of the population comes under food security.

Sikshashree: The scheme involves a one-time grant given to SC and ST students from Class V-VIII to go to schools.

Rupashree: The scheme involves one-time financial grant of Rs 25,000 for economically stressed families at the time of their daughter's marriage

Jai Johar: The scheme is for the betterment of ST people.

Taposili Bondhu: A pension scheme for SC people

Akhyashree: A scheme that aims to provide scholarship to students belonging to minority communities in the state.

MGNREGS: The scheme aims to guarantee the right to work.

• In addition, applications related to schemes, including social pensions such as widow, old age, persons with disabilities implemented by any government department would be received during the programme for appropriate action.

• West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced setting up of 'Duare Sarkar' camps in the state last week for the purpose of redressing grievances of people.

• The programme was rolled out on December 1 and will continue till January 31. The camps in the first phase have been scheduled from December 1-11, second phase from December 15-24, the third from January 2-12 and fourth from January 18-30.

• The camps will cover every gram panchayat and municipality ward at least once in each round. They will be functional from 10 am to 4 pm.

• As per the programme, the benefits of the government schemes and services will be delivered to eligible beneficiaries through camps organised in each gram panchayat and municipality area.

Impact

A large number of people have already begun queuing up at the government camps to avail the services. The visuals from a camp in Asansol in the Paschim Bardhaman district showed large crowds gathering outside the camps in long queues to avail the services.