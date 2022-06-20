Wettest Place on Earth 2022: Mawsynram breaks Cherrapunji's record as wettest place on earth- Check viral video here

Wettest Place on Earth 2022: Meghalaya's Mawsynram has set a new rainfall record of highest single-day rainfall since 1966, breaking Cherrapunji's record as the wettest place on earth. Mawsynram received 1003mm rainfall in 24 hours, informed IMD in a statement.

US StormWatch tweeted a video of the waterfall in the area saying, "The wettest place in the world Mawsynram just record a mind boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6mm) of rain in the last 24 hours." The video was retweeted by Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra who confessed that he did not know that Mawsynram is the wettest place in the world.

Mahindra tweeted saying, "When I was in school, the answer of 'What is the wettest place in the worl' was Cherrapunji. Didn't know Mawrynram is at thetop of the podium."

Mawsynram breaks Cherrapunji's record

Mawsynram, the wettest place in the world, recorded an enormous 1003.6 mm of precipitation in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on June 17. This was the highest single-day rainfall recorded in June, while neighbouring Cherrapunji received 972 mm of rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The rainfall in Cherrapunji, which is also one of the wettest places on earth, was the highest in June since 1995 and third highest in 122 years. Cherrapunji is located at an aerial distance of 10 km from Mawsynram.

Mawsynram is the wettest inhabited place in the world. It is a small town located in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya state in Northeastern India, 60.9 kilometres from the state capital Shillong.

Watch Viral Video of Record Rainfall in Meghalaya's Mawsynram