What are RBI’s new Digital Lending Norms and How it may change the way Digital Loans Work? - Explained

RBI’s new Digital Lending Norms: Reserve Bank of India announced new digital lending rules or norms to regulate digital loans and check malpractices. The announcement of RBI’s new norms for digital lending comes at a time when the sector has been reporting increased number of cheating and malpractices. Let’s understand what are RBI’s new digital lending rules and why Central Bank has introduced them.

Why Digital Lending Rules?

The new framework announced by RBI to manage Digital Lending Ecosystem is based on the recommendations of a working group for digital lending which was released in November 2021. The report submitted by the working group highlighted the following challenges or concerns that plague the digital lending sector:

Unrestricted Engagement of Third Parties

Mis-selling of loan / lending instruments

Data Privacy concerns for the customers

Unfair Business Conduct

Exorbitant Interest Rates

Unethical Recovery Practices

Different types or Classification of Digital Lenders

RBI’s new digital lending norms classify digital lenders into three key categories:

Lending entities regulated by RBI and permitted to carry out lending business Lending entities that are not directly regulated by RBI but authorized to carry out lending rates as per other statutory/regulatory provisions Lending entities that operate outside any regulatory framework or provisions

The rules announced by the Central Bank are applicable only to the type 1 lending entities that are directly regulated by the RBI. For the Type 2 lenders, their own regulators can appoint rules for management of digital loans while for Type 3 lenders government would be required to bring in a new law.

Key Highlights from RBI’s new Digital Lending Mandates / Norms