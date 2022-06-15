What is I2U2? India, Israel, UAE and US form new grouping, 1st I2U2 Summit in July 2022

India, Israel, UAE, US quad: The new I2U2 grouping of India, Israel, UAE, and the US will hold its first virtual summit in July 2022. I2U2 group has been formed as part of the United States Government's efforts to re-energize and revitalize American alliances all over the world, as per the White House.

The first-ever virtual summit of the I2U2 grouping will be held in July 2022 and it will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister of Israel Neftali Bennett, and the UAE President Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The leaders of the four countries will discuss the food security crisis and the other areas of cooperation.

US President Joe Biden will also visit the Middle East region from July 13 to July 16 with the stops in Israel, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia. There will also be engagements with nearly a dozen counterparts from across the region and beyond.

What is I2U2?

I2U2 is the new grouping formed by four nations- India, Israel, UAE, and the US. The countries share various common global issues including food security crisis and defence, which will also be a highlight of the meeting of the four nations.

I2U2 Grouping: When will be the first I2U2 summit?

The first summit of I2U2 nations will be held in a virtual mode in July 2022 where the four nations will discuss the mutual global and regional issues.

India-Israel-UAE-US grouping

The grouping of the four nations- India, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and the United States met for the first time under a new framework in October 2021. The grouping dealt with the issues concerning maritime security, infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and transport.

At that time, the Ambassador of UAE to India Ahmed Albanna had referred to the new grouping as the ‘West Asian Quad’.

I2U2 Grouping: Background

In October 2021, a meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries took place when the External Affairs Minister of India S. Jaishankar was visiting Israel. At that time, the grouping of the four-nation was called ‘International Forum for Economic Cooperation’. This time, the meeting between the grouping of four nations will take place at the level of the heads of government/state- an upgrade.