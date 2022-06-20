What is International Yoga Day theme 2022? All you need to know

Yoga Day theme 2022: Yoga is an ancient Indian practice that helps in boosting one’s mental and social well-being. The International Yoga Day theme 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’ which promotes the holistic route to health while taking into consideration the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, emotional and mental strife to individuals all over the world.

The International Day of Yoga 2022 will be celebrated all over the world on June 21, 2022, to spread awareness about the benefits of yoga for health and well-being. International Yoda Day theme 2022 also educates about Yoga which originated in India thousands of years ago. It is a group of physical, mental, and spiritual disciplines that have been adopted as a lifestyle in present times.

Tomorrow, 21st June will be marked as International Yoga Day. Guided by the theme of ‘Yoga For Humanity’, let us make this Yoga Day a success and further popularise Yoga. https://t.co/UESTuNybNm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2022

What is the International Yoga Day theme 2022?

The theme of International Yoga Day 2022 is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. The Central Government has assigned special programs for the specially-abled and transgender population, women, and children.

The International Yoga Day theme 2022 sheds light on the fact that the last few years have caused significant mental, physical and emotional strife for many because of the COVID-19 pandemic and that there is a greater need for inculcating better health practices in our day-to-day life through yoga.

International Yoga Day theme 2022: History

India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 2014 had submitted the resolution for the International Day of Yoga 2022. The resolution was further endorsed by 175 of the 193 UN member countries.

The proposal of the International Yoga Day was adopted and was recognized by the United Nations on June 21. The date of Yoga Day was itself suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

International Yoga Day 2022 Significance

The International Yoga Day is observed to spread awareness about the practice of yoga and its holistic approach to physical and mental well-being.

The significance of Yoga Day can be seen in the light of spreading awareness on the issue of mental and physical well-being. The International day of yoga also aims to inculcate a habit of meditation for the peace of mind and the self-awareness which is necessary to survive in a stress-free environment.