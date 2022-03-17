What Is MetaWorldPad? What is its role in Metaverse, can it be considered among Top Crypto Tokens?

MetaWorldPad is a new launchpad that seeks to ease the adoption of the new era of Metaverse. It will mainly serve as an investors platform for crypto investors. The MetaWorldPad token will enable the crypto investors to access revolutionary projects and innovations such as next-generation games, blockchain projects and NFTs.

MetaWorldPad token will enable seamless tokenisation of the next-generation games and applications. It will allow investors to choose their investment projects, that will form the infrastructure in the Metaverse, enabling them to be the pioneers of the digital space.

The investment projects will include future social networks, next-gen P2E games, blockchain-based Metaverse infrastructure and non-fungible token projects. The participants will be able to stake their tokens and thereby unlock a tier and several perks, including access to token launches and staking rewards.

What will be the role of MetaWorldPad in Metaverse?

The Metaverse is expected to unblock several new business avenues and develop into a secure and censorship-resistant space to work, learn and relax. As per estimates, one in four people will spend at least one hour daily in the metaverse for work and other extra-curricular activities like shopping or entertainment by 2026.

The MetaWorldPad aims to aid in the development and growth of the Metaverse ecosystem and revolutionise this ecosystem by making way for its upcoming projects, paving the way for a new digital age.

Metaworld will ensure support to the builders developing key projects and infrastructure in the Metaverse. It will, in short, fuel and supercharge projects building in the metaverse, while giving the community first access to the building blocks of the future.

What is MetaWorldPad token?

The MetaWorldPad token aims to be the perfect investment platform for the concerned investors who wish for access to newly launched projects in Metaverse.

Can MetaWorldPad token be considered as one of the top crypto tokens?

The MetaWorldPad token is one of the highest revenue-generating BEP-20 tokens on the Binance smart chain. Besides rewarding its holder, the token applies 12% tax on all buying transactions and 18% tax on all selling transactions.

The MetaWorldPad token will empower the holders similar to the real world and enable in the creation of digital assets including non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can not only be uploaded in the marketplace but also integrates in the next-generation games.

MetaWorldPad NFT Ecosystem

The MetaworldPad will provide tools to developers to easily integrate the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in their video games and applications.

Background

The MetaWorldPad token was launched in January 2022 and the Metaverse launchpad and NFT ecosystem will be launched in the second quarter of this year.