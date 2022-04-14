What is ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ and why has it been extended to additional 126 cities across 14 States/ UTs?

SVANidhi se Samriddhi program has been launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in additional 126 cities across 14 states and Union Territories. SVANidhi se Samriddhi scheme aims at providing an affordable working capital loan to the street vendors. After the success of SVANidhi se Samriddhi Scheme phase 1, the Ministry has decided to launch the program expansion to additional 126 cities in India. According to the official statement, the remaining cities will also be gradually added to the government’s program.

We have launched phase - 2 of the ‘SVANidhi se Samriddhi’ after the conspicuous success of phase 1. The new version expands its feathers in addition to 126 cities across the 14 states, targeting around 2 million scheme sanctions for FY 2022-23. pic.twitter.com/wA0dT5jyYe — Manoj Joshi (@Secretary_MoHUA) April 13, 2022

What is SVANidhi se Samriddhi Scheme?

SVANidhi se Samrisshi Scheme was launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on January 4, 2021, in 125 cities all over the country in Phase 1. The scheme covered approximately 35 lakh street vendors as well as their families.

Under SVANishi se Samriddhi Scheme 22.5 lakh schemes sanctions have also been extended to the street vendors including 16 lakh insurance benefits under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeeban Jyoti Yojana as well as 2.7 lakh pension benefits under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana, among other benefits.

SVANidhi se Samriddhi Scheme: Why the scheme has been extended to 126 cities?

After the success of SVANidhi se Samriddhi scheme phase 1, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has decided to expand the scheme to additional 126 cities to cover 28 lakh street vendors and their families along with a total target of 20 lakh scheme sanctions for the Financial Year 2022-23.

SVANidhi se Samriddhi Scheme will also be extended gradually to the remaining cities of the country.

PM SVANidhi Scheme: All you need to know

Prime Minister Street Vendors Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme is a central scheme that has been implemented by the Government of India since June 1, 2020. The Government’s scheme aims at providing an affordable working capital loan to the street vendors and the scheme has also successfully crossed the 30 lakh mark.

Significance-

PM SVANidhi Scheme aims to not only extend loans to the street vendors but also aims to work for their holistic development as well as economic upliftment.

PM SVANidhi: List of Schemes under PM SVANidhi Program