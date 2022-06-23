What is Vanijya Bhawan? Prime Minister Modi inaugurates new premises of Commerce and Industry Ministry

Vanijya Bhawan Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on June 23, 2022. The PM also launched a new portal ‘NIRYAT’- National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade which is a one-stop platform for the stakeholders to get all the necessary information related to India’s foreign trade.

Prime Minister Modi during the launch of Vanijya Bhawan and NIRYAT Portal said that these two developments represent India’s aspirations of an “Atmanirbhar Bharat’. It will bring positive changes in the field of trade and commerce, especially for MSMEs. The Union Minister Piyush Goyal was also present during the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan.

What is Vanijya Bhawan?

Vanijya Bhawan, which is constructed near the India Gate, is designed as a smart building that incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.

Vanijya Bhawan will secure as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two departments under the Ministry i.e. Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

NIRYAT Portal: PM Modi launches new portal

NIRYAT (National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade) is developed as a one-stop platform for the stakeholders to get all the necessary information that is related to India’s foreign trade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the launch of Vanijya Bhawan and NIRYAT Portal said that despite the global disruptions, India exported a total of $670 billion- Rs. 50 lakh crores. Exports are vital to a country’s progress. He added that initiatives such as ‘Vocal for Local’ have also accelerated India’s exports.