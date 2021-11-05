WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus honoured with Nizami Ganjavi Award- Who was Nizami Ganjavi?

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus and UN Geneva Office Director General Tatiana Valovaya were honoured with the Nizami Ganjavi International Award on November 4, 2021.

The Nizami Ganjavi International Awards were presented during the 8th Global Baku Forum titled “The World After #COVID19”. The awards were organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev.

LIVE: Presentation of the Nizami Ganjavi Award to @DrTedros https://t.co/sQgwGSOu1y — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 4, 2021

8th Global Baku Forum

The 8th Global Baku Forum brought together high-level delegates including former heads of state and government and international officials of non-governmental organizations from more than 40 countries to discuss issues of global importance.

The forum will include panel discussions on topics including "New world economy", "Health care and vaccination", "New world order after COVID-19", "Promoting food security", "In a new era: peace, security and human rights" and "Combatting climate change and meeting global energy demand" and "Eastern Partnership and its opportunities" including the situation in the Balkans, South Caucasus and the EU.

What is Nizami Ganjavi International Award? The Nizami Ganjavi International Award was established in 2012. The award celebrates the great Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjvai and is presented to distinguished personalities and institutions who embody the values that Nizami Ganjavi promoted through his poetry.

Who was Nizami Ganjavi?

•Nizami Ganjavi is the greatest representative of the Eastern Renaissance. He was born in the 12th century in Ganja, Azerbaijan.

•He epitomized the global citizen of his day and represented the quintessence of world literature in his immortal work “Khamsa” (Five).

•Nizami Ganjavi’s poetry has been centred around humanity and his mission has been to apply his creativity to the service of his people.

•The main theme of his work include people and nations, gender equality, peaceful coexistence, cross-cultural understanding, ideal leadership and respect among classes.

•Ganjavi was also a social reformer and his works reflect a genuine, deep concern for the human condition, for all people and the status of women. He is not just celebrated in his native Azerbaijan but in the whole world.

Nizami Ganjavi International Award winners

The Nizami Ganjavi International Award 2019 was conferred to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani for his contribution to international security and peace. In 2018, the award was bestowed upon Mehriban Aliyeva, the first Vice-President of Azerbaijan for her role in fostering global projects for the development of science, education and culture and M.V.Vardinoyannis, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for her humanitarian and cultural endeavors.