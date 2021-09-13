WHO expected to approve Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN this week, as per sources

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is expected to give its much-awaited approval to Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, C0VAXIN this week, as per sources. The WHO emergency-use listing (EUL) for COVAXIN has been long-awaited.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya had met Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO), last week. The Health Minister stated that both of them had a productive discussion on the WHO's approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Bharat Biotech had submitted all the data that is required for WHO's approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in July 2021.

Bharat Biotech had shared the complete data of Covaxin's Phase I, Phase II and Phase III trials in June 2021. The drugmaker has also published around nine research studies on Covaxin's safety and efficacy in five globally reputed peer-reviewed journals in just twelve months.

Significance

WHO approval is important for Bharat Biotech to supply vaccines for global facilities such as Covax or international procurement. It will also make international travel easier for people who have been vaccinated with the made-in-India vaccine.

Covaxin effectively neutralises COVID Delta variant: NIH

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), India’s Covaxin effectively neutralises both Alpha and Delta variants of coronavirus. Covaxin is India's first indigenously developed vaccine. It has been developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

The NIH stated that the results of two studies of blood serum taken from people who had received Covaxin suggested that the vaccine generates antibodies that effectively neutralises both -B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.617 (Delta) variants of SARS-CoV-2.

The phase 3 clinical trial results of Covaxin showed overall interim efficacy of 78% and 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19.

DGCI approves conducting study on mixing Covaxin & Covishield

The Drugs Controller General of India gave permission for conducting a study on mixing Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in August 2021. A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had revealed previously that combining Covaxin and Covishield can yield better safety results.

About Covaxin

COVAXIN has been indigenously developed by ICMR & Bharat Biotech for the treatment of COVID-19. It is an inactivated vaccine that has been created from treated novel coronavirus particles. It has been developed at the Bio-Safety Level 3 (BSL-3) high containment facility of Bharat Biotech.