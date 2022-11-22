WHO to identify Pathogens that could cause future outbreaks, updated list to be out by early 2023

WHO priority pathogens list: The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on November 21, 2022, that it was thrashing out a new list of priority pathogens that risk sparking pandemics or outbreaks and are required to be kept under close observation. As part of the process, the United Nations health agency is convening over 300 scientists to consider the evidence on more than 25 viruses and families and bacteria. The updated list of pathogens that could cause future pandemics is expected to be out by early 2023. The list was first published in 2017.

What is the objective of identifying dangerous pathogens?

As per the World Health Organisation, the aim of identifying the pathogens that could cause future outbreaks was to update a list used to guide global research and development and investment, especially in vaccines, tests, and treatments.

Why identifying pathogens is significant?

As per the WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan, targeting priority pathogens and virus families for the research and development of countermeasures is essential for a fast and effective pandemic and epidemic response.

Without the significant Research & Development investments prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, it would not have been possible to have safe and effective vaccines developed in record time.

What will be the process?

1. For each Pathogen identified as a priority, experts will pinpoint the knowledge gaps and research priorities.

2. Desired specifications for the vaccines, treatments and diagnostic tests can then be drawn up.

3. Efforts are also made to facilitate the clinical trials to develop such tools, while efforts to strengthen regulatory and ethics oversight are also being considered.

4. The team working on the project will also consider the so-called ‘Disease X’- an unknown pathogen that could cause a serious international epidemic.

What pathogens are included in the old list?

The list which was first published in 2017 currently includes COVID-19, Ebola Virus disease and Marburg Virus disease, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Nipah, Zika, and Disease X.

About Pandemic Treaty

The pathogen threat session comes as the WHO prepares for the next round of talks toward a pandemic treaty.

An intergovernmental negotiating body is paving the way toward a global agreement that could eventually regulate how the nations prepare and respond to future pandemic threats.

