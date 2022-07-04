Who was Alluri Sitarama Raju? Prime Minister Modi unveils statue of legendary freedom fighter in Andhra Pradesh

Alluri Sitarama Raju Statue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, 2022, unveiled the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju at a special program on his 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Andhra Pradesh. Prime Minister Modi has unveiled the 30-feet tall bronze statue of Alluri Sitarama Rahu in the Bhimavaram region of Andhra Pradesh.

Alluri Sitarama Raju, the legendary freedom fighter, is remembered for his fight against the Britishers in order to safeguard the interests of the tribal communities in the Eastern Ghats Region. Alluri Sitarama Raju had led the Rampa Rebellion against the British army back in 1922. The Government has also planned a series of initiatives as part of the year-long celebrations for his birth anniversary.

Who was Alluri Sitarama Raju?

1. Alluri Sitarama Raju was born on July 4, 1897. He is remembered for his fight against the Britishers to safeguard the interests of local tribal communities.

2. Alluri Sitarama Raju is also referred to as ‘Manyam Veerudu’ (Hero of the Jungles) by the local people as he waged an armed campaign against the British Colonial rule in India.

3. The legendary revolutionary was born in present-day Andhra Pradesh. He later became involved in opposing the British in response to the 1882 Madras Forest Act.

4. The act restricted the free movement of Adivasis in their forest habitats and also prevented them from practicing a traditional form of agriculture known as ‘Podu’.

5. Alluri Sitarama Raju harnessing the widespread discontent towards the British Colonial rule in the backdrop of the non-cooperation movement, led his forces against the British and aimed at expelling them from the Eastern Ghats region through his under-equipped forces.

Alluri Sitarama Raju: How Government will celebrate his birth anniversary?

The Government has planned a number of initiatives which include the restoration of the birthplace of Alluri Sitarama Rajuin Vizianagaram District and Chinatpalli Police Station.

The Government of India has also approved the construction of the Alluri Dhyana Mandir at Mogallu with a statue of Alluri Sitarama Raju in Dhyana Mudra. It will depict the life story of the freedom fighter through mural paintings and an AI-enabled interactive system.

PM Modi to visit Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Gandhinagar in Gujarat where he will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar, whose theme is ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’.

During the program, he will also launch multiple digital initiatives that will aim at enhancing the accessibility of technology, streamlining the service delivery to ensure ease of living, and giving a boost to start-ups.