PMJDY: Women Jan Dhan accounts to be credited with sum worth Rs 500 today

PMJDY: The first installment worth Rs 500 will be deposited in women Jan Dhan Yojana account holders starting from today, April 3,2020. The measure was announced previously by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a part of the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package’ to support the poor and vulnerable who are facing hardship during to the lockdown.

The banks will be depositing a sum worth Rs 500 in the accounts of women Jan Dhan Yojana beneficies for three months. To ensure orderly withdrawal of money keeping in mind the social distancing rule, the banks will disperse the amount in a staggered way.

The sum of Rs 500 will be deposited in batches between April 3 and April 9. The amount will be transferred into the women jan dhan accounts as per the last digit of their account number.

Following is the full schedule:

• The account numbers that end with 0 or 1 will receive Rs 500 on April 3.

• The accounts that have 2 or 3 as the last digit will receive the amount on April 4.

• The account holders with 4 or 5 as their last digit will receive the amount on April 7.

• The accounts with 6 or 7 as their last digit will receive the remittance on April 8.

• The accounts with 8 or 9 digit at the end will receive the amount on April 9.

Important Note: All beneficiaries can withdraw the amount from their nearest ATM. They will not need to visit their bank branches..

Background

The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced ‘Garib Kalyan Package’ on March 26, 2020. The package includes many measures to ease the stress of the poor and most vulnerable sections of the society amid lockdown. One of the key measures announced included deposit of Rs 500 in the accounts of women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months started from April 3, 2020.

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) on April 2, 2020 asked the banks to begin depositing the amount directly into the accounts of women as a part of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).