World Bank proposes $1 billion for India’s Project on COVID-19

The World Bank has offered $1 billion for India’s COVID-19 emergency response and health systems preparedness project. The World Bank will be allocating the fund through its COVID-19 Fast Track facility.

The aim of the four-year project is to develop India’s health care system at the time of the pandemic. The project will help in the formulation of long term strategies that will help the next wave of disease.

The main focus will be on strengthening the healthcare systems and reducing the COVID-19 threat. Through the offered fund, both the World Bank and Indian Government will work on the COVID-19 pandemic threat by following the best international practices.

Key Highlights of the Project:

One of the aims is to be prepared for any of the health crisis in the coming year

The progress of the project will be measured on the basis of key indicators such as the specimen proportion submitted for SARS-COV-2 laboratory testing that has been confirmed within WHO stipulated Standard time

Another key another indicator will be the proportion of COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed cases that responded within 48 hours

One of the main objective of the project is also to respond to COVID-19 threat as well as strengthening the national health system in India

Significance:

The objective of the partnership between India and the World Bank is to focus on India’s emergency response system to the disease. The project will provide immediate support in order to enhance the capacities for disease detention. This can be achieved through increased surveillance capacities, health screening, etc. It will also slow down and control the spread of COVID-19.