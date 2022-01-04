World Braille Day 2022: Meaning, History, Importance; 5 Facts about Louis Braille who invented Braille System

World Braille Day 2022: World Braille Day is observed annually on January 4 to highlight the significance of Braille as a means of communication for blind people and those who are partially sighted. World Braille Day 2022 has been marked by the United Nations since 2019. World Braille Day is also celebrated globally to mark the birth anniversary of Louis Braille. He was a French educator who invented the Braille System after being blinded at a very young age.

Braille Day provides an opportunity to facilitate discussions on the subject of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, Prevention, Identification as well as the rehabilitation of the eyes disease. World Braille Day also brings to attention the difficulties faced by blind and partially sighted people in their day-to-day life. Braille Day also highlights the negligence practiced by the authorities towards blind people.

On World Braille Day 2022, know more about the day and why is it significant internationally. Also, find interesting facts about Louis Braille who invented the Braille System.