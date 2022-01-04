Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

World Braille Day 2022: Meaning, History, Importance; 5 Facts about Louis Braille who invented Braille System

Braille Day: World Braille Day is observed annually on January 4 to highlight the significance of Braille as a means of communication for blind people and those who are partially sighted. World Braille Day 2022 also celebrates the birth anniversary of Louis Braille. He was a French educator who invented the Braille System after being blinded at a very young age.

Created On: Jan 4, 2022 10:29 IST
World Braille Day 2022
World Braille Day 2022

World Braille Day 2022: World Braille Day is observed annually on January 4 to highlight the significance of Braille as a means of communication for blind people and those who are partially sighted. World Braille Day 2022 has been marked by the United Nations since 2019. World Braille Day is also celebrated globally to mark the birth anniversary of Louis Braille. He was a French educator who invented the Braille System after being blinded at a very young age.

Braille Day provides an opportunity to facilitate discussions on the subject of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, Prevention, Identification as well as the rehabilitation of the eyes disease. World Braille Day also brings to attention the difficulties faced by blind and partially sighted people in their day-to-day life. Braille Day also highlights the negligence practiced by the authorities towards blind people.

On World Braille Day 2022, know more about the day and why is it significant internationally. Also, find interesting facts about Louis Braille who invented the Braille System.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all