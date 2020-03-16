World Consumer Rights Day 2020: Theme, significance and everything you need to know!

World Consumer Rights Day 2020: The World Consumer Rights Day was observed globally on March 15, 2020 to protect the rights of the consumers. The day aims to raise awareness about a consumer’s needs and rights and ensure that they are not subjected to social injustice or market abuse that may undermine their rights.

The theme of World Consumer Rights Day 2020 is ‘The Sustainable Consumer’. The theme highlights the need for sustainable consumption globally and the important role of consumer rights and protection. Each year a different theme is chosen to address different concerns regarding the consumers.

The World Consumer Rights Day is commemorated by countries across the world by holding conferences on human rights and conducting discussions on various ways to protect consumer rights.

World Consumer Rights Day 2020 Theme: The Sustainable Consumer The World Consumer Rights Day 2020 theme aims to spread awareness about environmental breakdown and global climate changes.

When was World Consumer Rights Day first observed?

The World Consumer Rights Day was first observed on March 15, 1983. Since then, every year, the day is observed as World Consumer Rights Day.

Why is World Consumer Rights Day celebrated?

The World Consumer Rights Day is observed annually to promote the basic rights of consumers and ensure that the rights are protected and respected.

What was the World Consumer Rights Day 2019 theme?

The World Consumer Rights Day 2019 theme was ‘Trusted Smart Products’. The theme highlighted what the consumers needed from IoT products like smartphones and wearables.

What is Sustainable Consumption? Sustainable consumption means doing better with less, with the aim of increasing resource efficiency and fair trade, alleviating poverty and enabling everyone to lead a healthy and good quality life with access to required food, water, energy and medicine. Sustainable consumption is aimed at protecting the planet and its resources in order to sustain them for current and future generations.

Background

The origin of World Consumer Rights Day can be traced to Former US President John F Kennedy’s special message to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, when he had formally addressed the issue of consumer rights. He was the first world leader to touch upon the topic. The day was first marked as a day for consumer movement in 1983.