World Health Day 2021: PM Modi reiterates commitment to support innovation & research in healthcare

On the occasion of World Health Day on April 7, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is a day to “reaffirm our gratitude and appreciation to all those who work day and night to keep our planet healthy.”

PM Modi also urged on keeping the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands, and following other protocols. He is also insisted on taking all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit.

On #WorldHealthDay, let us keep the focus on fighting COVID-19 by taking all possible precautions including wearing a mask, regularly washing hands and following the other protocols.



At the same time, do take all possible steps to boost immunity and stay fit. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

He mentioned that the government is committed to supporting innovation and research in healthcare. He highlighted that the Government of India is taking numerous measures such as Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare.

The Government of India is taking numerous measures including Ayushman Bharat and PM Janaushadhi Yojana to ensure people get access to top quality and affordable healthcare. India is also conducting the world’s largest vaccination drive to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2021

What is World Health Day and why it is celebrated?

Since its inception in 1950, World Health Day is celebrated on April 7 each year.

According to the World Health Organization, the day aims at creating awareness around specific health themes and issues that are a priority area of concern. People across the world take part in activities and campaigns which serve as an opportunity to focus on various important aspects of global health.

World Health Day Theme 2021

The theme for World Health Day 2021 is ‘Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone.’

In the wake of the pandemic, WHO stated that our world is an unequal one. Some people have better access to health services than others. Hence, the organization has called on leaders to monitor health inequities and to ensure quality health services to all.

Each year, WHO devises a new theme. Last year, the theme was ‘Year of the Nurse and Midwife.’