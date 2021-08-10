World Lion Day 2021: World Lion Day 2021 Theme, Significance, History-All you need to know!

World Lion Day 2021: World Lion Day is celebrated every year on August 10 to raise awareness about lions and mobilise support for their protection and conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on the occasion saying, "The lion is majestic and courageous. India is proud to be home to the Asiatic Lion. On World Lion Day, I convey my greetings to all those passionate about lion conservation. It would make you happy that the last few years have seen a steady increase in India’s lion population."

The Prime Minister continued by saying that when he was serving as Gujarat Chief Minister, he had the opportunity to work towards ensuring safe and secure habitats for the Gir Lions. He said, "A number of initiatives were taken which involved local communities and global best practices to ensure habitats are safe and tourism also gets a boost."

World Lion Day 2021 Theme: "Slow elimination of the African lion”

World Lion Day Significance World Lion Day is observed to raise awareness about the declining population of lions and need for conservation. Lions are vulnerable species as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List.

World Lion Day History

The first World Lion Day was celebrated in 2013. Since then, the day has become a symbol in the fight to protect the majestic species.

According to the World Wide Fund for animals (WWF), though the lion is often referred to as the “king of the jungle,” it actually only lives in grasslands and plains and not in the forest surrounded by trees.

Lion Population in India

•India is home to the Asian lion with four Royal Bengal tigers, the Indian leopard, the clouded leopard and the snow leopard.

•As per a census conducted by the Gujarat government in June 2020, there has been a rise of magnificent big cats.

•According to the census, India had witnessed one of the highest growth rates of 28.87 per cent in the population of Asiatic Lions last year in June.

•The number of Asiatic lions has gone up from 523 to 674 in five years from the last population estimation done in 2015.

•The Gujarat Chief Wildlife Warden informed that the last population estimation exercise was conducted in May 2015, which estimated the lion numbers to be at 523, which was a 27 per cent increase from the 2010 estimation.

•The population of Asiatic Lions has thus shown a steady increase in the last five years with an increase rate of 28.87 per cent, one of the highest growth rate so far.