World Refugee Day 2022: What is the significance? 5 key facts about refugees on World Refugee day

World Refugee Day 2022 UNHCR: World Refugee Day is observed every year on June 20 to commemorate the obstacles faced by refugees all over the world. World Refugee Day 2022 sheds light on the plights of refugees- people who have been displaced from their countries and homes because of the conflicts, persecution, terrorism, and disasters. World Refugee Day by the United Nations also celebrate their courage and strength.

World Refugee Day 2022 is commemorated by the United Nations since 2001 and more than 100 countries observe the day every year. Refugee Day honors the plight of asylum seekers and encourages governments globally to take action to improve their lives with various programs.

On World Refugee Day 2022, know the significance of the day and learn some key facts about asylum seekers all over the world.

Half of the world's refugees are children.



Conflicts, crises and climate change have robbed them of their homes, dreams and childhoods.



This #WorldRefugeeDay, UNICEF is calling on governments to protect refugee children and provide equal support without discrimination. pic.twitter.com/nSFVafbwiE — UNICEF (@UNICEF) June 20, 2022

World Refugee Day 2022 theme

World Refugee Day 2022 theme is ‘Whoever, Whatever, Whenever. Everyone has a right to seek safety’. The theme of World Refugee Day 2022 focuses on the right to seek safety and means that every refugee must be welcomed and treated with dignity regardless of their birthplace, race, origin, or religion.

World Refugee Day 2022

World Refugee Day was first observed on June 20, 2001, by the United Nations on the 50th anniversary of the 1951 UN Refugee Convention regarding the status of refugees.

The day was previously known as ‘Africa Refugee Day’, but in 2000, the United Nations officially designated the day as ‘World Refugee Day’.

World Refugee Day 2022: Why the day is significant?

World Refugee Day gives an opportunity to everyone to experience, understand and celebrate the rich diversity of the communities of refugees all over the world. A refugee, by definition, is a person who has been forced to leave their country in order to escape war, prosecution, or a natural disaster.

World Refugee Day 2022 is significant in present times as the biggest example of the refugee crisis this year came from Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia on February 24, 2022. Because of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of Ukrainians had to flee to the neighbouring countries to escape the attacks by the Russian soldiers.

The United Nations on World Refugee Day 2022 encourages global leaders to take actions that can minimize the plight of refugees who are forced to leave their homes and jobs to start fresh in a new place.

World Refugee Day 2022: 5 Key facts about Refugees

1. As per the UNHCR, there are 65.3 million individuals all over the world who have been forcefully displaced.

2. UNHCR’s Global Trends Report in 2021 reported that 82.4 million people have gotten displaced in 2020, amid the COVID pandemic.

3. 42,500 individuals on a daily basis run out of their homes in search of safety within their own country’s or other nation’s borders.

4. First-ever Refugee Team had competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

5. 51 percent of the world’s 20 million refugees are under the age of 18 years.