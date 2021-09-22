World Rose Day 2021: Date, History and why the day is Significant for cancer patients

World Rose Day: Rose Day is observed every year on September 22 all over the world. The day is dedicated to cancer patients and their fight against deadly diseases. World Rose Day 2021 honours cancer patients and their bravery and gives them hope. Rose Day also aims at spreading awareness about the early identification and prevention of cancer which can not only cure but also save many malignancies.

World Rose Day 2021 is a reminder for cancer patients and their loved ones, that they are not alone in this struggle. It is a prolonged illness, which not only has physiological implications but can also have extreme psychological impact and anguish. Fighting Cancer can get emotionally exhausting and people suffering require a lot of bravery and positivity to go through difficult times.

World Rose Day 2021 Date

World Rose Day is observed every year on September 22. It brings joy and hope into the lives of cancer survivors and reminds them that it is not an impossible road.

World Rose Day 2021 History

World Rose Day for cancer patients is observed every year all over the world in memory of Melinda Rose. She was a 12-years old Canadian girl who was diagnosed with Askin’s Tumour. It is a rare blood cancer.

As per the doctors, she had only a few weeks to live, however, because of her undying spirit of fighting the deadly disease, Rose went on to live for the next 6 months.

Many lives were touched by Rose’s spirit and will to fight. She spent her last six months fighting the deadly disease and made each day count by positively impacting the lives of people around her.

Hence, World Rose Day was named after her to commemorate her brave journey after she succumbed to the deadly disease.

World Rose Day 2021: How it is celebrated?

World Rose Day is celebrated all around the world in the loving memory of Melinda Rose. On this day, people remember her by sending roses to the cancer patients and their caregivers to extend their love and support in the face of the brutal disease.

World Rose Day 2021 Significance

The World Rose Day has become much more significant in today’s time when the deadly disease such as cancer has become much more prevalent.

From toddlers and to the elderly, cancer has not escaped anyone. World Rose Day 2021 is a reminder to take necessary steps that can be taken in primary stages to prevent it. From regular body health check-ups to other prevention measures, awareness can play a vital role to prevent Cancer.