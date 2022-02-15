World Sustainable Development Summit 2022: PM Modi to deliver inaugural address on February 16th 

World Sustainable Development Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at The Energy and Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16, 2022 through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to deliver the address at around 6 PM. The three-day summit will begin on February 16th and conclude on February 18th and will see participation from several heads of state, heads of various intergovernmental organisations, Ministers from over dozen countries and delegates from more than 120 countries.

President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader is scheduled to attend the summit along with President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfan Ali and Deputy Secretary General of United Nations Amina J Mohammed.

PM Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at Energy & Resources Institute’s (TERI) World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16 via video message: PMO pic.twitter.com/RHl1qlzDE2 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

World Sustainable Development Summit

• The World Sustainable Development Summit is the annual event of the Energy and Resources Institute (TERI).

• The World Sustainable Development Summit will include discussion over a wide range of issues including sustainable development, sustainable production, climate change, global commons, energy transitions and resource security.

• The World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 will be held in a hybrid format in New Delhi, India.

World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 Theme

• The World Sustainable Development Summit 2022 Theme is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

• The extreme weather events across the globe have brought to the forefront on how human well-being and the planet's health are inextricably linked and just and equitable implementation of climate and environmental policies need to go along with broader sustainable development objectives.

• The responses should be viewed from the perspective of planetary resilience and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic must be right for humans as well as Planet Earth.

Objective

The World Sustainable Development Summit aims to provide long-term solutions to the global community on issues related to sustainable development. It brings various stakeholders on a single platform and initiates a step towards achieving constructive action in combating issues pertinent to the future of humanity.