World Thinking Day 2022: Theme, History and why the day is significant?

World Thinking Day 2022: World Thinking Day is observed every year on February 22 to help, spread awareness and give voice to young women all over the world. World Thinking Day 2022 is celebrated by the girl guides and girl scouts in 150 countries and donations are also made to support them. World Thinking Day 2022 celebrates sisterhood, friendship, and women empowerment. The day also provides an opportunity to discuss the issues that affect women and girls globally.

World Thinking Day 2022 is a platform for the WAGGGS (World Association of Girl Guides and Girls Scouts) members to speak out on the issues and also provide suggestions on how the problems can be tackled.

World Thinking Day 2022 Date

World Thinking Day is observed annually on February 22 all over the world.

World Thinking Day 2022 Theme

World Thinking Day is observed globally every year to inspire and speak for young women. The theme of World Thinking Day is decided by the team of Girl Scouts and Girl Guides. This year the theme of the World Thinking Day is announced to be ‘Our World: Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality' which highlights the significance of the environment in the context of gender equality.

World Thinking Day 2022 History

In 1926, the Girl Scout and Girl Guide delegations all over the world met in the US for the fourth World Conference in which the need for a day was discussed for the girl scout where they can spread awareness for the girl scouts and girl guides.

It was decided in the conference that February 22 will be observed as Thinking Day as the day also marks the birthday of Olave Baden-Powell, the World Chief Guide.

Later in 1999, it was decided at the 30th World Conference in Dublin that the Thinking Day will be known as the World Thinking Day in order to put more emphasis on the international nature of the WAGGGS organization.

World Thinking Day 2022 Significance

World Thinking Day 2022 is observed all over the world and the highly significant as it provides a unique platform for the Girl Scouts and Girl Guides to interact with one another and discuss the issues that they face.

World Thinking Day also promotes sisterhood and long-lasting friendships among girl scouts that are based on loyalty and respect.

World Thinking Day 2022 is marked through various events such as hiking activities, bake sales, seminars, among others.