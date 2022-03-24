World Tuberculosis Day 2022: Theme, Date, Significance; What are the symptoms and treatment for TB?

World TB Day 2022 India: World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 all over the world. World TB Day 2022 raises awareness about the serious bacterial disease that directly impacts the health of an individual and highlights the social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. World Tuberculosis Day 2022 also encourages people to talk about the disease and to spread the details of its treatment.

World TB Day 2022 is also of great significance as it brings back the attention to the bacterial infection which amid the COVID-19 pandemic was ignored by the health authorities all over the world. World Tuberculosis Day teaches individuals around the world that the infection is treatable and how it impacts people all over the world.

Know more about the World TB Day 2022 theme, history of the day, and what are the symptoms and treatments for TB.

World TB Day 2022 Theme

The theme of World TB Day 2022 is ‘Invest to end TB. Save lives.’ World TB Day 2022 theme focuses on the need for investments and the resources that are necessary to eradicate this disease.

The theme of World Tuberculosis Day also aims at conveying the needs to the global leaders to reinforce their commitment to fighting and eradicating the disease.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022 Date

World TB Day 2022 is observed all over the world on March 24 to commemorate the discovery of the bacterium that causes TB.

World TB Day 2022 History: Who started Tuberculosis Day?

World TB Day is observed all across the globe every year on March 24. It was on this day in 1882 that Dr. Robert Koch announced his discovery of the bacterium that causes tuberculosis.

To commemorate his discovery, World TB Day is celebrated, however, the day was not officially recognized as an annual occurrence by the World Health Assembly of WHO and the UN until over a decade later.

It was later in 1995 that the WHO and the Royal Netherlands Tuberculosis Foundation hosted the first World TB Day advocacy planning meeting in the Netherlands. In 1996, KNCV, WHO, the IUATLD, as well as other concerned organizations, joined to conduct a wide range of World TB Day activities.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022 Significance

World Tuberculosis Day 2022 is of great significance in the COVID times when the attention on other deadly diseases has taken a backseat. World TB Day aims at facilitating the organizations working on combating the disease all around the world.

The global efforts of combating Tuberculosis saved an estimated 66 million lives since 2000. However, the widespread COVID pandemic reversed the years of progress made in the fight to end TB which makes this day more significant.

World TB Day 2022: What are the symptoms of Tuberculosis?

On World Tuberculosis Day 2022, learn about the symptoms of bacterial disease which gravely impacts health all over the world.

1. Coughing that lasts for at least 3 weeks

2. Production of phlegm along with the blood during continuous coughing.

3. Fever, chills, loss of appetite as well as loss of weight is other symptoms of Tuberculosis.

4. It can also cause abdominal pain, seizures, joint pain, and headache.

5. Night sweats and chest pains are also experienced if a person has TB.

World Tuberculosis Day 2022: What is the treatment of TB?

Tuberculosis which impacts the health of people all over the world can be treated if detected early, hence it is advised in case the individual experience any of the symptoms, they must seek doctor consultation. The treatment also includes the intake of antibiotics, however, only on the recommendation of the doctors.