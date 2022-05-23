World Turtle Day 2022: 5 critically endangered Turtle Species

World Turtle Day 2022: World Turtle Day is celebrated every year on May 23 globally to raise awareness about helping turtle survive and thrive in their natural habitat. The objective World Turtle Day 2022 is also to educate people about the things that they can do to protect the habitats of turtles as well as tortoises. Turtles date back to the time of dinosaurs, which is over 200 million years ago. Reportedly, Turtles belong to one of the oldest reptile groups across the globe. On World Turtle Day 2022, learn more about the creature who is significantly older than the snakes, alligators and crocodiles.

We’re just out here minding our own business, trying to get a little sun before the big day…but the tourists can’t get enough! And can you blame them? 😎



We can’t wait to #shellebrate all day tomorrow! How bout you, ready? #WorldTurtleDay pic.twitter.com/wFC3ceTMmp — World Turtle Day® (@WorldTurtleDay) May 22, 2022

World Turtle Day 2022

World Turtle Day was founded by the American Tortoise Rescue (ATR) in 1990. ATR is a non-profit organization which was established by a husband and a wife due, Susan Tellem and Marshal Thomspon.

ATR rescue and rehabilitate all the species of tortoise and turtles who are endangered, vulnerable, or critically endangered. Since its establishment, American Tortoise Rescue has taken care of about 4,000 tortoise and turtles,

World Turtle Day 2022 Theme

The World Turtle Day 2022 theme is- ‘Shellebrate!’ Asks Everyone to Love and Save Turtles.

World Turtle Day 2022 in India: 300 endangered turtles released into Chambal river in UP

On the eve of World Turtle Day 2022, nearly 300 endangered turtles were released into the Chambal River on May 22, 2022. During the event, about 300 hatchlings of red-crowned roofed turtle (Batagur Kachuga) and three-striped roofed turtle (Batagur Dhongoka) were released into the river.

The programme on World Turtle Day 2022 was jointly organized by Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA) which is an international turtle conservation organization, and a leading company Turtle Limited.

World Turtle Day 2022: 5 endangered Turtle Species

1. Radiated Tortoise- Radiated Tortoise to native to Southern Madagascar. Once abundant throughout the island, the species is now critically endangered by the IUCN. The species may become completely extinct within the next 50 years.

2. Angonoka Tortoise- The Angonoka Tortoise is found only in the Bay Bay region of northwestern Madagascar. Listed as critically endangered, the current wild population of Angonoka Tortoise is estimated to contain around 200 adults.

3. Philippine Forest Turtle- This species is found only on the Filipino island of Palawan. Listed as critically endangered, the Philippine Forest Turtle is highly valued by exotic animal collectors.

4. Painted Terrapin- They are found in Indonesia, Brunei, Thailand and Malaysia. The Painted Terrapin is not only listed critically endangered but also as one of the 25 most endangered freshwater turtles on earth.

5. Yellow-headed Box Turtle- They are native to the Central Chinese province of Anhui. Listed as critically endangered by IUCN, Yellow-headed Box Turtle is considered one of the 25 most endangered species of turtles in the world.