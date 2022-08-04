World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant to be built on Narmada River

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in India: The world's largest floating solar power plant will be built on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada River in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of over Rs 3000 crores.

The floating power plant is expected to generate about 600 Megawatt of power by 2022-23.

The world's largest floating solar power in India is being built to increase the power generation capacity and address electricity problems in Madhya Pradesh.

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant- Key Features

The world's largest floating solar power plant will be spread over 100 square kilometres.

The hydel project will involve producing energy from water.

The new floating solar plant will make Khandwa the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have all three things- thermal power station, hydel and solar power.

This will enable the generation of over 4,000MW of power from a single district.

Elaborating further on the project, Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey said "In the next phase, we have called tenders for 300 MW more, so this will be the world's largest project which will be called floating solar."

READ ALSO: 100 MW Floating Solar Project: India’s largest floating solar power project made fully functional