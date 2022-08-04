World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant to be built on Narmada River

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant: The world's largest floating solar power in India is being built to increase the power generation capacity and address electricity problems in Madhya Pradesh.

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant to be built on Narmada River
World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant to be built on Narmada River

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant in India: The world's largest floating solar power plant will be built on Omkareshwar Dam on the Narmada River in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh at an estimated cost of over Rs 3000 crores. 

The floating power plant is expected to generate about 600 Megawatt of power by 2022-23.

The world's largest floating solar power in India is being built to increase the power generation capacity and address electricity problems in Madhya Pradesh.

World's Largest Floating Solar Power Plant- Key Features

  • The world's largest floating solar power plant will be spread over 100 square kilometres.
  • The hydel project will involve producing energy from water. 
  • The new floating solar plant will make Khandwa the only district in Madhya Pradesh to have all three things- thermal power station, hydel and solar power.
  • This will enable the generation of over 4,000MW of power from a single district. 

Elaborating further on the project, Renewable Energy Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Dubey said "In the next phase, we have called tenders for 300 MW more, so this will be the world's largest project which will be called floating solar."

READ ALSO: 100 MW Floating Solar Project: India’s largest floating solar power project made fully functional 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment ()

Post Comment

5 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    View all