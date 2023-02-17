Indian-American Neal Mohan is the new CEO of YouTube, Know more about him!

Do you know about New YouTube Head?

YouTube designates Neal Mohan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on February 16, 2023 (Thursday). The former head Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation from the role and administered the position for nine continuous years.

Talking about the YouTube head, the Indian-American Neal Mohan took over the post after having served as YouTube’s Chief Product Officer since 2015. His educational background includes a graduation degree in Electrical Engineering from the Stanford University of California.

Neal Mohan’s Other Ventures

Indian origin Neal Mohan is considered a prominent figure in the tech industry. On his succession of the CEO post, he received many gratifying remarks and support from several users as well as creators. Here are a few facts to know about Neal Mohan.

He becomes the current and fourth CEO of the global online platform YouTube.

In 2007, he joined the multinational company Google along with the DoubleClick acquisition.

Earlier, he also worked with Microsoft corporation, an American technology firm.

Moreover, he became Chief Product Officer in the year 2015 and has been focusing on building YouTube Shorts and Music among other contributions.

Lastly, he currently sits on the board of a personal styling company Stitch Fix and a Genomics & Biotechnology company 23andMe.

Thank you, @SusanWojcicki. It's been amazing to work with you over the years. You've built YouTube into an extraordinary home for creators and viewers. I'm excited to continue this awesome and important mission. Looking forward to what lies ahead... https://t.co/Rg5jXv1NGb — Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) February 16, 2023

His Multifarious Roles

When he joined Google in 2007, Neal Mohan's role was SVP of Display and Video Ads. After becoming YouTube’s Chief Product Officer in 2015, he set up a top-notch product and UX team and since then played central roles in the launch of some of the firm's biggest products which include YouTube TV, YouTube Music, Premium and Shorts. He also supervised the Trust and Safety team.

Susan Wojcicki in her official statement appreciates Neal Mohan and said that he has a wonderful talent for product, business, creator and user communities as well as employees. She believes in him and further stated that he will definitely be an exemplary leader for YouTube and help in the overall company's future growing endeavours.

As Wojcicki concludes her position on February 16, she believes that Neal is the right person for this CEO role and with the current online streaming of Shorts, and subscriptions, together with AI, YouTube’s most exciting opportunities can be achieved in the coming years.

Mohan responded through a tweet in which he expressed his sincere thanks and now looking forward to his new position and future missions as the CEO of the most popular firm YouTube which has around 2 billion users coming from all parts of the world.

Neal Mohan’s Financial Status

According to the 2013 official report of Business Insider, it has been revealed that Neal Mohan was once offered a Chief Product Officer position at Twitter. However, Google paid him a 100 million dollar of bonus in 2013 to make him stay. A former boss describes him as a “rare” combination, “an ‘insatiable technologist’ who is also an efficient business savvy” to interact with customers on a business strategy level.

This Indian-origin man is among other CEOs who are running other global technology corporations including Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.

