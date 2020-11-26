2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks: All you need to know about 26/11 attacks that shook the Financial Capital of India

On 26 November 2008, India witnessed the 26/11 terror attacks on several high-profile locations across Mumbai. 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out 12 coordinated attacks for four days (26 November 2008 - 29 November 2008) across the Financial Capital of India, killing at least 166 people and leaving more than 300 people injured.

This year, the ceremony to pay homage to the martyred security personnel will be held at the police headquarters in South Mumbai and will be attended by their family members in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, DGP Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh and other senior officers will pay their respects to the martyrs.

Facts About 2008 Mumbai Terror Attacks:

1- On 21 November 2008, ten terrorists travelled from Pakistan's Karachi to Mumbai, India via boat.

2- On their way to India, they hijacked an Indian fishing trawler (Kuber), killed the crew of four and threatened the Captain to sail to India on 23 November 2008.

3- The Captain was killed by the terrorists on 26 November 2008.

4- Ten of them headed towards Caloba in inflatable speedboats and consumed LSG, cocaine and steroids before entering Mumbai to remain awake and active.

5- As per the police, the terrorists divided themselves into a group of three to carry out the coordinated attacks.

6- Retired Army Man Tukaram Omble and Assistant sub-inspector of Mumbai Police gave their life to nab the lone surviving terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab. Tukaram Omble received Ashoka Chakra posthumously for his bravery and valour in the line of duty.

7- The lone surviving attacker, Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab was booked under various Indian Acts including Arms Act, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Explosives Act, Customs Act, Waging war against the country and various other sections of the Railway Act. In addition to these, he was also booked for entering Indian Railway premises without a ticket.

8- Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab was executed on 21 November 2012 at 7:30 a.m. in Yerwada jail, Pune, Maharashtra.

9- As per several reports, Hafiz Saeed leader of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah is said to be the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

10- US citizen David Coleman Headley (aka Daood Gilani) was arrested in Chicago and was accused of scouting out locations to target in the Mumbai attack.

11- National Investigation Agency (NIA) was constituted after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) 1- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is India's counter-terrorism task force. The agency can deal with terror-related crimes pan India without any special permission from the states. 2- On 31 December 2008, the NIA Act was enacted in the Indian Parliament and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was born. 3- It is headquartered in New Delhi and has its branches in Hyderabad, Guwahati, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Kolkata, Raipur and Jammu. 4- The current NIA Chief is Y.C. Modi who succeeded Sharad Kumar in September 2017. 5- It maintains the NIA Most Wanted list.

Locations of the 26/11 Mumbai Attacks:

1- Leopold Café Around 10 people were killed during a 15-minute attack on 26 November 2008. 2- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Around 58 people were killed during a 90-minute attack on 26 November 2008. 3- The Taj Mahal Palace and Tower Hotel Approximately 31 people were killed in a four-day siege ( 26-29 November 2008). 4- Oberoi Trident Hotel Approximately 30 people were killed in a three-day siege (26-28 November 2008 ). 5- Cama and Albless Hospital 6 police personnel were killed outside the hospital on 26 November 2008. 6- Nariman House Approximately 7 people were killed in a three-day siege (26-28 November 2008) at a Jewish Community Centre.

26/11 Mumbai Attacks: Training



1- A group of men (approximately 26 people) received training at a remote camp in Pakistan's Muzaffarabad and Mangla Dam reservoir.

2- After the rigorous training, 10 people were handpicked to carry out coordinated bombings in Mumbai.

History of attacks in Mumbai

1- On 12 March 1993, Mumbai witnessed 13 coordinated bomb explosions, killing 257 people and injuring 700 people. This attack was in revenge for the earlier religious riots that killed a large number of Muslims. The explosions shook one of the most iconic buildings of Mumbai-- the Bombay Stock Exchange.

2- On 6 December 2002 (10th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid), a blast in the BEST bus near Ghatkopar station killed two people and injured 28 people.

3- On 27 January 2003, a bicycle bomb which exploded near the Vile Parle station killed one person and injured 25 people. This attack was witnessed a day before the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Mumbai.

4- On 13 March 2003 (on the 10th anniversary of 1993 Bombay attacks), a bomb exploded in a train compartment near the Mulund station, killing 10 people and injuring 70 people.

5- On 28 July 2003, a blast was again witnessed in the BEST bus near Ghatkopar station that killed 4 people and injured 32 people.

6- On 25 August 2003, Mumbai witnessed two bombings-- near the Gateway of India and Zaveri Bazaar in Kalbadevi-- killing at least 44 people and injuring 150 people.

7- On 11 July 2006, seven bombings within 12 minutes on Suburban Railway in Mumbai was witnessed. This killed at least 209 people which included 22 foreigners and injured over 700 people.

