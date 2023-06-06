2023 Champions League Final: Date and Time, Tickets, Stadium, TV Broadcast, Live Stream

2023 Champions League Final: The 2023 UEFA Champions League is set to take place on Saturday after Manchester City and Inter Milan secured their places in the finals defeating Real Madrid and AC Milan respectively. Manchester City have featured in the UEFA Champions League a staggering 12 times but has not managed to win the coveted trophy yet. On the other hand, Inter Milan is in the finals after 13 years, winning the UEFA Champions League back in 2010.

This will be the first competitive outing between the Italian and English giants as they have faced each other only twice. Both games were pre-season match-ups and the head to head win is 1-1. This will be a tough challenge for Inter Milan as Manchester City haven't lost any match leading to the finals.

The 2023 Champions League Final is sure to be an exciting match between two of the best teams in Europe. Manchester City and Inter Milan are both coming off of impressive campaigns in their respective domestic leagues. City won the English Premier League title with a record 100 points, while Inter won the Serie A title for the first time in 11 years.

2023 Champions League Final Date and Time

The 2023 Champions League Final will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. The match will kick off at 9:00 PM CET (8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET, 12:00 PM PT). In India the match Date will be Sunday, June 11, at 12:30 a.m. IST, due to the time difference.

2023 Champions League Final Tickets

Tickets for the final are already on sale and can be purchased through UEFA's official website. Prices start at €70 for a category 4 ticket and go up to €690 for a category 1 ticket.

Category Price 1 €690 2 €490 3 €180 4 €70

2023 Champions League Final Stadium

The 2023 Champions League Final will be played at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium. It is a multi-purpose stadium in Istanbul, Turkey and is the largest stadium in Turkey with a capacity of 76,092. The stadium was built in 1989 and hosted the 2005 U EFA Champions League Final, which was won by Liverpool.

2023 Champions League Final TV Broadcast

The 2023 Champions League Final will be broadcast live on television in most countries around the world. In the United States, the match will be broadcast on CBS, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN. In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and on BT Sport Ultimate. In India Sony is the broadcast partner, and the match will will be broadcasted on Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony TEN 1, and Sony TEN 1 HD.

2023 Champions League Final Live Stream

The match will also be available to stream live online through various providers. In the United States, the match will be streamed live on Paramount+ and FuboTV. In the United Kingdom, the match will be streamed live on BT Sport. Since Sony is the official broadcast partner of UEFA in India, the final will be streamed live on SonyLiv App on 12th June at 12:30 AM.

The match will be a great opportunity for both teams to prove themselves on the biggest stage in European football. City will be looking to win their first Champions League title, while Inter will be looking to win their third title.

