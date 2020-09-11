List of 7 Indian-Americans in the Forbes' 2020 list of 'Richest People in America'

The 2020 Forbes list out now, having the names of 400 'Richest People in America'. CEO, Founder and the President of Amazon, Jeff Bezos has topped the list for the third year in a row with a net worth of USD 179 billion. Bill Gates is on number two with a net worth of USD 111 billion.

The number three spot is grabbed by the Founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of USD 85 billion. The CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet ranked fourth with a net worth of USD 73.5 billion. The Co-founder, Chairman and the Chief Technology Officer of the Oracle Corporation, Larry Ellison is on number 5 with a net worth of USD 72 billion.

The Forbes stated, 'Pandemic be damned: America’s 400 richest are worth a record USD 3.2 trillion, up to USD 240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus. Even in these trying times, mega-fortunes are still being minted.'

Let us have a look at the 7 Indian-Americans listed in the Forbes' 2020 list of richest Americans.

1- Jay Chaudhry

Jay Chaudhry is on number 85 in the list with a net worth of USD 6.9 billion. Jay is an Indian-American billionaire businessman who is the CEO and the Founder of Zscaler-- a cybersecurity company. He earlier founder AirDefense which is now acquired by Motorola, CipherTrust which is now acquired by Secure Computing, CoreHarbor which is now acquired by AT&T and Secure IT which is now acquired by Verisign.

Jay was born in 1959 in West Bengal, India. He is an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the University of Cincinnati. He holds American citizenship. He is married to Jyoti Chaudhry and the couple has 3 children.

In 1996, Jay along with his wife quitted his job and invested in Jay's first startup-- SecureIT. In March 2008, Zscaler was founded but it went public after 10 years in March 2018.

2- Romesh T. Wadhwani

Romesh T. Wadhwani is on number 238 in the list with a net worth of USD 3.4 billion. Romesh is an Indian-American billionaire businessman who is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Symphony Technology Group (STG)-- a software, internet and technology services company.

Romesh T. Wadhwani was born in 1947 in British India in Karachi. He is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and Carnegie Mellon University. He holds a United States citizenship. He is married to Kathleen Wadhwani and the couple has a daughter.

In 2017, Wadhwani combined 9 of his AI-focussed companies into a group called SymphonyAI. He was also the Founder, Chairman and CEO of the Aspect Development which was acquired by i2 Technologies in 1992 for USD 9.3 billion in stock. In 2018, Romesh along with his brother Sunil Wadhwani founded Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Mumbai.

3- Niraj Shah

Niraj Shah ranks 299 in the list with a net worth of USD 2.8 billion. He is an Indian-American billionaire businessman who is the Co-founder, Co-chairman and CEO of the Wayfair-- an online retailer company.

Niraj was born in 1973 in India and grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He is an alumnus of Cornell University. He holds American citizenship. He is married to Jill Shah and the couple has 2 children.

In 2002, Shah co-founded Wayfair with his classmate, Steve Conine (an alumnus of Cornell University). He was listed in Fortune list of '40 under 40' in 2013.

4- Vinod Khosla

Vinod Khosla grabbed 353rd spot in the list with a net worth of USD 2.4 billion. He is an Indian-American billionaire businessman who is the co-founder of Sun Microsystems and the Founder of Khosla Ventures.

Vinod Khosla was born in 1955 in India. He is an alumnus of IIT Delhi, Carnegie Mellon University and

Stanford University. He holds American citizenship. He is married to Neeru Khosla and the couple has 4 children.

In 1982, Khosla co-founded Sun Microsystems with his classmates from the Stanford-- Scott McNealy, Bechtolsheim and Bill Joy, an alumnus of University of California, Berkeley. He served as the CEO and Chairman of the company from 1982 to 1984 and left the company to become a venture capitalist. In 2004, Khosla ventures was founded by Vinod Khosla.

5- Kavitark Ram Shriram

Kavitark Ram Shriram ranks 259 in the list with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion. He is an Indian-American billionaire businessman who is the founding board member and one of the first investors in Google. He was previously associated with Amazon.

Shriram was born in 1956 in Madras, India. He holds an American Citizenship. He is an alumnus of Loyola College, Chennai and University of Madras. He is married to Vijay Shriram and the couple has two children.

Shriram is an investor in InMobi and mKhoj. He is also a member of the board of directors of Google, Paperless Post, Yubico and Zazzle. In 2000, he founded Sherpalo-- a venture capital firm.

6- Rakesh Gangwal

Rakesh Gangwal is on the 359th spot in the list with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion. He is the co-founder and 37% owner of IndiGo airline. Prior to this, he was the CEO and Chairman of the US Airways Group.

Rakesh Gangwal was born in 1952 in Kolkata, India. He holds an American Citizenship. He is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and

Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He is married to Shobha Gangwal and the couple has a child.

In 1994, Rakesh was associated with Air France. He then joined US Airways and resigned in the year 2001. He co-founded IndiGo airline with Rahul Bhatia in the year 2005, while the airline was made operational on August 4, 2006.

7- Aneel Bhusri

Aneel Bhusri is on number 359 with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion. He is the CEO of Workday-- an American on‑demand (cloud-based) financial management and human capital management software vendor. He is also a partner at Greylock Partners and a member of Intel's board of directors.

Aneel Bhusri was born in 1966 in Pittsford, New York. He is an alumnus of Brown University and Stanford University. He is married to Allison Thoreson and has the couple has 2 children.

Bhusri started his career in 1993 with PeopleSoft. He co-founded Workday with David Duffield, founder of PeopleSoft. He also signed the 'Giving Pledge'-- a commitment by the wealthiest people of the world to dedicate their wealth to philanthropy.

