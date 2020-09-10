Air Suvidha Portal for International Passengers: Know how to skip institutional quarantine

In a bid to skip institutional quarantine, Air Suvidha portal is offering a contactless service to international passengers who have a connecting flight from Delhi to other states.

For this purpose, a self-declaration and exemption form must be filled up by the passengers who are arriving in India to head home directly skipping the institutional quarantine. Also, a COVID-19 test centre will be set up at the IGI Airport in Delhi. The centre will test people and will waive institutional quarantine for the eligible patients having connecting flights.

How to skip institutional quarantine?

For skipping institutional quarantine, the passengers travelling to India must fill two forms: (1) a self-declaration form and (2) an exemption form. The self-declaration form will have the travel history of the passenger with other basic information. Prior to the Air Suvidha portal, the self-declaration form was filled at the airport before the departure.

Who are eligible for exemption?

1- The passengers having a COVID-19 negative RT PCR test report.

2- Pregnant women

3- For those passengers who have suffered a death in the family

4- Passengers suffering from a serious illness

5- Parents with children below the age of 10

The above-listed passengers can apply for an exemption by attaching a copy of passport and RT PCR test results. In case of serious illness or pregnancy, a medical certificate is mandatory. The forms can be filled 72 hours prior to departure.

When to take the RT PCR test?

The RT PCR test must be taken 96 hours before the departure from the origin. If the results of the RT PCR test takes time, the proof of the test can be attached and the results can be shown upon arrival.

What to do after applying?

Once a passenger has applied to waive off the institutional quarantine, he must wait for the acceptance or rejection of his application.

It must be noted that the self-declaration form is forwarded to the Airport Health Organisation (APHO) while the exemption form is forwarded to the respective state authorities.

If the application of a passenger is rejected, he must undergo an institutional quarantine as per his destination state.

Quarantine guidelines

Different Indian states have different protocols when it comes to institutional quarantine. For instance, some states have 7 days institutional and 7 days home quarantine guidelines while others have 10-14 days institutional quarantine. If you are asymptomatic, some states allow you to skip institutional quarantine and mandate home quarantine for 14 days. The state-wise quarantine guidelines can be accessed through the website of Airports Authority of India (AAI).

