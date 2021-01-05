All about the train services between Bengaluru city and Kempegowda Airport

Why in News?

The Indian Railways has begun recently its services between Bengaluru city station and the new Kempegowda International Airport Devanahalli (KIAD) railway station. This would provide a commutation between the city and the airport via train.

About KIAD- Bengaluru Rail Services:

The facility was initiated on January 4, 2020 The KIAD railway station is situated on Yelahanka-Chikkaballapur-Kolar railway line. The railway station is closer to the northwest boundary of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru The distance of the station from the terminal is around 3.5 kilometres. There are also shuttle bus services operated by Bangalore International Airport to various parts inside it free of cost. The best part is that the shuttle service timings have been synchronised with train timings

KIA-Bengaluru Time Table:

The trains are operative 6 days a week and would not be running on Sundays. Listed below are the timings in detail

The first train left the KSR station in Bengaluru at 4:45 am and reached the Airport at 5:50 am. The southwestern railway has opened 5 new routes with 5 new trains running from 4:45 AM to 9 PM between KSR Bengaluru city to KIAD. The other trains would leave from Yelahanka at 7 am, Yeshwantpur at 8:30 am and Bangalore Cantonment at 5:55 pm. As per the timetable, the KIAD city trains would leave at 6:42 pm and 10:37 pm from KSR Bengaluru. The trains from Yelahanka would leave at 6:22 am, Bangalore cantonment at 7:50 am and Yeshwantpur by 8:21 am.

How much does it cost? Fare details

The fares are INR 10 and 15 for normal passengers. Express train travel would cost every passenger INR 30 which would be soon implemented. The rates are very economical compared to INR 250 and 1000 for the bus and taxi services to the airport.

Facilities on KIAD station

The KIAD railway station has the following facilities:

There is a booking counter It has a concourse area Separate restrooms have been provided for males and females Restrooms are also available for those passengers with reduced mobility There are granite benches in the sitting areas The station has a coffee shop and drinking water facilities. There are visual signages informing about the arrivals and departures of flights at KIA present at the railway station.

Bus Stops between stations:

Bus stops are available at Cargo Village, Bravo, Air India SATS, Menzies, Alpha 2, Departures, and Arrivals points in the airport premises.

The rail service in Bengaluru to the airport has been a boon to all those who almost missed their flights or have actually missed their flights due to Bengaluru’s stuck traffic, the distance between stations and high fares of buses and taxis. Now the people would have easier access to the airport.

