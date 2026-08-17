Which Animals Are Widely Known As The "Ghosts Of The Forest”?

# Animal Scientific Name Physical Appearance Found In IUCN Status Why It's Called "Ghost Of The Forest"

1 Kagu



Pale blue-grey feathers, bright red legs, upright crest New Caledonia Endangered Kagu can be found exclusively in the misty rainforests of New Caledonia. They cannot fly, and are known to move around silently among the fallen leaves, eating worms and snails. Their loud cry resonates throughout the forests of New Caledonia at dawn. However, one never sees them as the birds hide themselves very well.

2 Kodkod (Güiña) Leopardus guigna Small spotted cat, grey-brown fur, ringed tail Chile, Argentina Least Concern Kodkod is the smallest wild cat of the Americas, similar in size to a domestic cat. It resides in the thick forests of Chile and Southern Argentina, where the undergrowth consumes it. Locals in the surrounding area are unaware of what it looks like, having never encountered one. It is known as the “ghost of the forest” in Patagonia due to the fact that it disappears once it is approached.

3 Okapi Okapia johnstoni Dark brown coat, zebra-striped legs, short neck DR Congo Endangered Okapis look as though they are a combination of a zebra and a giraffe. Okapis are the closest relatives to giraffes. Okapis live in the Ituri rainforests in Congo, and their black, greasy coats help them camouflage against the environment. Okapis were officially discovered only in 1901. Since they remained elusive to humans for such a long time, they are known as ghosts of the forest.

4 Mountain Bongo Tragelaphus eurycerus isaaci Reddish coat, white vertical stripes, long spiral horns Kenya Critically Endangered Bongo is a big antelope that has stripes that are white on a red coat. This rare animal lives in some isolated forests of the Kenyan highlands. There are fewer than 100 of these animals left in the wild nowadays. The red colour of its coat allows it to blend in with the surroundings in seconds. That is why Kenyans call it the ghost of the forest.

5 Sunda Clouded Leopard Neofelis diardi Cloud-shaped markings, long tail, oversized canine teeth Borneo, Sumatra Vulnerable This wild cat is native to the tropical rainforests of Borneo and Sumatra and relies on its large canine teeth and strong legs to prey on treetops. This animal very seldom touches the ground and even more rarely meets humans, as camera traps are usually the only way to confirm its presence. Since scientists may spend many years studying without encountering it, it is called the ghost of the forest.

6 Clouded Leopard Neofelis nebulosa Cloud-patterned coat, short legs, long tail Nepal, Southeast Asia, southern China Vulnerable Native to Nepal as well as Southeast Asia and southern China, the clouded leopard features spots resembling clouds due to the dappled lighting of the forest. Clouded leopards mainly hunt at night, and the majority of their lives are spent in trees, where they descend headfirst like a squirrel. In Nepal, the animal is known as dhwase chituwa, which means "smoky leopard".

7 Eurasian Lynx Lynx lynx Tufted ears, spotted coat, large snowshoe-like paws Europe, Asia Least Concern The Eurasian lynx is a big cat with tufted ears and giant feet. It lives in forests ranging from Norway to Siberia. It moves so silently that people can come within a meter of it without being aware of its presence. While there are more than 50,000 of them around the world, people living in its habitat refer to it simply as the ghost of the forest.

8 Matschie's Tree Kangaroo Dendrolagus matschiei Reddish-brown fur, long tail, small teddy-bear face Papua New Guinea Endangered This tree-dwelling marsupial can be found in the cloud forests on the Huon Peninsula of Papua New Guinea. Its fur is soft and reddish brown in colour, while its long tail is used for balance. It lives most of its life up high in the treetops where humans cannot find it. There are fewer than 2,500 individuals of this species left.

9 White-tailed Deer (albino) Odocoileus virginianus White coat in rare albino form, slender build North America Least Concern The white-tailed deer can be found throughout the continent of North America, although sometimes there exists an albino variant of the animal that turns out to be entirely white, owing to an extremely rare genetic mutation that occurs once in 20,000 to 30,000 white-tailed deer. This white and noiseless animal seems to pop up from nowhere just like a ghost.

10 Elk (Wapiti) Cervus canadensis Tan body, dark brown neck, large branching antlers North America, parts of Asia Least Concern The elk are strong deer with an average population of 10 million that was brought down to near extinction through excessive hunting. However, there is now an estimated population of one million. The native Americans have referred to the elk as the “ghost of the forest” due to their ability to disappear within the cover of the forest when threatened.

11 Saola Pseudoryx nghetinhensis Dark brown coat, white facial markings, long straight horns Vietnam, Laos Critically Endangered The saola is among the rarest of large animals, having been first spotted by researchers in 1992, in the Annamite Mountains of Vietnam. Characterised by its two long, straight horns, the saola has been named the "Asian unicorn". No researcher has ever studied this animal in its natural habitat, and no more than just a few photos have been captured with the help of camera traps.

12 Wolverine Gulo gulo Small bear-like body, dark brown fur, bushy tail North America, Europe, Asia Least Concern The wolverine looks like a small bear but is actually the largest member of the weasel family. It roams the snowy forests of North America, Europe, and Asia, covering huge distances alone. Wildlife filmmakers have even titled a documentary about it "Ghost of the Northern Forest" because of how rarely it's caught on camera. In the contiguous United States, fewer than 300 are estimated to survive.