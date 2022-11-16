Are you tired of monotony? Try these exciting math riddles!

Whoever called life an adventurous journey, may not have worked in the corporate field. In the 9 to 5 or similar shift hours, it seems that life is a car running on a dull street in second gear.

Sometimes, not knowing how to make life interesting adds huge discomfort.

That's why we are here to eliminate your monotony for a few minutes.

How?

With some interesting, mind-twisting math riddles!

Here you go.















Math Riddle 1

In an odd little town, was an odd little stream, with odd little fish in an odd little team. A stranger approached a local fisherman and asked him how much his odd little fish weighed. The odd little man replied, “All the fish in this stream weigh exactly 1/2 of a pound plus 1/2 of a fish. Isn’t that odd?” How many pounds does an odd little fish weigh?







Math Riddle 2:

If the zookeeper had 100 pairs of animals in her zoo and if two pairs of babies are born for each and every one of the original animals, and then sadly 23 animals don’t survive, how many animals do you have left in total?







Math Riddle 3:

When Mitch was 6 years old, his little sister, Lila, was half his age. If Mitch is 40 years old today, how old is Lila?

Eager to know the answers? Scroll down.

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1

In an odd little town, was an odd little stream, with odd little fish in an odd little team. A stranger approached a local fisherman and asked him how much his odd little fish weighed. The odd little man replied, “All the fish in this stream weigh exactly 1/2 of a pound plus 1/2 of a fish. Isn’t that odd?” How many pounds does an odd little fish weigh?

Answer:

One









Math Riddle 2:

If the zookeeper had 100 pairs of animals in her zoo and if two pairs of babies are born for each and every one of the original animals, and then sadly 23 animals don’t survive, how many animals do you have left in total?

Answer:

977 animals (100×2 = 200; 200+800 = 1000; 1000-23 = 977)p







Math Riddle 3:

When Mitch was 6 years old, his little sister, Lila, was half his age. If Mitch is 40 years old today, how old is Lila?







Answer:

She is 37 years old.







We can bet you enjoyed the math riddles, didn't you?

You may also like the following:

Finding the pigeon in this optical illusion image is as hard as finding love! Can you find it?