Article 25 of the Indian Constitution: Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion

Article 25 of the Indian ConstitutionThe Constitution of India guarantees all its citizens six fundamental rights. These are Right to Equality, Right to Freedom, Right against Exploitation, Right to Freedom of Religion, Cultural and Educational Rights, and Right to Constitutional Remedies.

Through this article, Jagran Josh takes a closer look at Article 25 of the Indian Constitution that protects freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion.

Article 25 of the Indian Constitution

Article 25 (1) of the Indian Constitution states, "Subject to public order, morality and health and to the other provisions of this Part, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right freely to profess, practise and propagate religion."

This means that all Indian citizens are entitled to the aforementioned rights provided that these do not contradict a public order, morality, health and other provisions.

Article 25 (2) of the Indian Constitution states, "Nothing in this article shall affect the operation of any existing law or prevent the State from making any law-- (a) regulating or restricting any economic, financial, political or other secular activity which may be associated with religious practice; (b) providing for social welfare and reform or the throwing open of Hindu religious institutions of a public character to all classes and sections of Hindus."

This means that the state can either condition the working of existing law(s) or make new law(s) so as to regulate and restrict financial, political, economical, or other secular activities associated with faiths. It further facilitates social welfare and reform or opening of Hindu religious institutions of a public character that is open to all sections and classes of Hindus.

It is worth noting that Hindus here includes people professing Sikhism, Jainism, and Buddhism. Furthermore, people wearing and carrying kirpans are included in the Sikh religion.

