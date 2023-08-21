Asia Cup 2023 India Squad: Team, Players List, Captain and Vice-Captain

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Asia Cup 2023 will take place. Held every two years, the 16th edition of the tournament will begin on August 31 and go on till September 17.

On Monday, India disclosed their 17-player squad set to journey for the 2023 Asia Cup. The announcement was accompanied by a press conference led by Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The tournament will be a pivotal moment for the Indian Cricket team ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup which is scheduled to kick off on October 5.

Asia Cup 2023 India Squad : Players List

Here is the 17-player squad selected for Asia Cup 2023.

Rohit Sharma ( Captain )

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Suryakumar Yadav

Tilak Varma

Ishan Kishan

Hardik Pandya ( Vice-Captain )

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Shardul Thakur

Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Siraj

Kuldeep Yadav

Prasidh Krishna

Sanju Samson (Reserve)

Also Read | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule announced, India vs Pakistan date revised, Stadium, Venues and Match Details

Asia Cup 2023 Teams

Six teams will take part in the Asia Cup 2023. The six teams will be divided into two groups of three teams each.

Group A India Nepal Pakistan

Group B Sri Lanka Bangladesh Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who is the Captain and Vice-Captain of the Indian Squad?

The 16th edition of Asia Cup will be played in ODI format since the ODI World Cup 2023 will be held right after the Cup. The Captain of the Indian squad is Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will serve as the Vice-Captain of the team.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023:

Teams Date Venue Pakistan vs Nepal August 30, 2023 Multan Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh August 31, 2023 Kandy Pakistan vs India September 2, 2023 Kandy Bangladesh vs Afghanistan September 3, 2023 Lahore India vs Nepal September 4, 2023 Kandy Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan September 5, 2023 Lahore Super 4:A1 vs B2 September 6, 2023 Lahore Super 4:B1 vs B2 September 9, 2023 Colombo Super 4:A1 vs A2 September 10, 2023 Colombo Super 4:A2 vs B1 September 12, 2023 Colombo Super 4:A1 vs B1 September 14, 2023 Colombo Super 4:A2 vs B2 September 15, 2023 Colombo Final September 17, 2023 Colombo

Related | ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Price, Registration Date, How to Book India vs Pakistan Match Ticket