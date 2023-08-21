Asia Cup 2023 India Squad: Team, Players List, Captain and Vice-Captain

India has announced the official squad of Team India for the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma is the Captain of the Indian team and Hardik Pandya will serve as the Vice-Captain.
Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Asia Cup 2023 will take place. Held every two years, the 16th edition of the tournament will begin on August 31 and go on till September 17. 

On Monday, India disclosed their 17-player squad set to journey for the 2023 Asia Cup. The announcement was accompanied by a press conference led by Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

The tournament will be a pivotal moment for the Indian Cricket team ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup which is scheduled to kick off on October 5. 

Here is the 17-player squad selected for Asia Cup 2023. 

  • Rohit Sharma (Captain)
  • Shubman Gill
  • Virat Kohli
  • Shreyas Iyer
  • KL Rahul
  • Suryakumar Yadav
  • Tilak Varma
  • Ishan Kishan
  • Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)
  • Ravindra Jadeja
  • Axar Patel
  • Shardul Thakur
  • Jasprit Bumrah
  • Mohammed Shami
  • Mohammed Siraj
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Prasidh Krishna
  • Sanju Samson (Reserve)

Asia Cup 2023 Teams

Six teams will take part in the Asia Cup 2023. The six teams will be divided into two groups of three teams each. 

Group A 

India

Nepal

Pakistan

 

Group B 

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2023: Who is the Captain and Vice-Captain of the Indian Squad?

The 16th edition of Asia Cup will be played in ODI format since the ODI World Cup 2023 will be held right after the Cup. The Captain of the Indian squad is Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will serve as the Vice-Captain of the team. 

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

Here is the complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023:

Teams

Date

Venue

Pakistan vs Nepal

August 30, 2023

Multan

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

August 31, 2023

Kandy

Pakistan vs India

September 2, 2023

Kandy

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

September 3, 2023

Lahore

India vs Nepal

September 4, 2023

Kandy

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

September 5, 2023

Lahore

Super 4:A1 vs B2

September 6, 2023

Lahore

Super 4:B1 vs B2

September 9, 2023

Colombo

Super 4:A1 vs A2

September 10, 2023

Colombo

Super 4:A2 vs B1

September 12, 2023

Colombo

Super 4:A1 vs B1

September 14, 2023

Colombo

Super 4:A2 vs B2

September 15, 2023

Colombo

Final

September 17, 2023

Colombo

