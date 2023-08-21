Asia Cup 2023 India Squad: Team, Players List, Captain and Vice-Captain
Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, the Asia Cup 2023 will take place. Held every two years, the 16th edition of the tournament will begin on August 31 and go on till September 17.
On Monday, India disclosed their 17-player squad set to journey for the 2023 Asia Cup. The announcement was accompanied by a press conference led by Captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.
The tournament will be a pivotal moment for the Indian Cricket team ahead of the ICC Men’s World Cup which is scheduled to kick off on October 5.
Asia Cup 2023 India Squad: Players List
Here is the 17-player squad selected for Asia Cup 2023.
- Rohit Sharma (Captain)
- Shubman Gill
- Virat Kohli
- Shreyas Iyer
- KL Rahul
- Suryakumar Yadav
- Tilak Varma
- Ishan Kishan
- Hardik Pandya (Vice-Captain)
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Axar Patel
- Shardul Thakur
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Mohammed Shami
- Mohammed Siraj
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Prasidh Krishna
- Sanju Samson (Reserve)
Asia Cup 2023 Teams
Six teams will take part in the Asia Cup 2023. The six teams will be divided into two groups of three teams each.
|
Group A
|
India
|
Nepal
|
Pakistan
|
Group B
|
Sri Lanka
|
Bangladesh
|
Afghanistan
Asia Cup 2023: Who is the Captain and Vice-Captain of the Indian Squad?
The 16th edition of Asia Cup will be played in ODI format since the ODI World Cup 2023 will be held right after the Cup. The Captain of the Indian squad is Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya will serve as the Vice-Captain of the team.
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule
Here is the complete schedule of Asia Cup 2023:
|
Teams
|
Date
|
Venue
|
Pakistan vs Nepal
|
August 30, 2023
|
Multan
|
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
|
August 31, 2023
|
Kandy
|
Pakistan vs India
|
September 2, 2023
|
Kandy
|
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|
September 3, 2023
|
Lahore
|
India vs Nepal
|
September 4, 2023
|
Kandy
|
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|
September 5, 2023
|
Lahore
|
Super 4:A1 vs B2
|
September 6, 2023
|
Lahore
|
Super 4:B1 vs B2
|
September 9, 2023
|
Colombo
|
Super 4:A1 vs A2
|
September 10, 2023
|
Colombo
|
Super 4:A2 vs B1
|
September 12, 2023
|
Colombo
|
Super 4:A1 vs B1
|
September 14, 2023
|
Colombo
|
Super 4:A2 vs B2
|
September 15, 2023
|
Colombo
|
Final
|
September 17, 2023
|
Colombo
