Asia Cup 2023: Format, Schedule, Venues, Dates

Asia Cup 2023: The Asia Cup cricket tournament is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the cricket calendar. It brings together the best teams from the Asian continent to battle it out for supremacy on the field. The upcoming 16th edition of the tournament will be Played in the ODI format, to prepare the participating teams for the upcoming World-Cup.

One of the most exciting things about the Asia Cup is the intense rivalries and emotions that it creates. Matches between India and Pakistan, for example, are always highly anticipated, with millions of fans tuning in to watch the two teams battle it out on the field. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh also have a fierce rivalry, as do Afghanistan and Pakistan. These rivalries add an extra layer of excitement to the tournament and make every match feel like a must-watch event.

Asia Cup 2023 - Format



First held in 1984, the format of the Asia Cup has also evolved over time. In the early years, it was a simple round-robin tournament, with each team playing each other once. But as more teams were added to the tournament, a group stage format was introduced. Today, the Asia Cup features two groups of six teams each, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the finals. This year, Nepal has qualified as the sixth nation as they defeated UAE in a low scoring final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2023. The two groups include Pakistan India and Nepal in group A and Sri-Lanka Bangladesh and Afghanistan in group B.

Presenting the @ACCMedia1 pathway structure & cricket calendars for 2023 & 2024! This signals our unparalleled efforts & passion to take this game to new heights. With cricketers across countries gearing up for spectacular performances, it promises to be a good time for cricket! pic.twitter.com/atzBO4XjIn — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 5, 2023

Venue of Asia Cup 2023

The hosting country of this year’s Asia Cup was supposed to be Pakistan, however due to the thumbs down from BCCI, BCB and SLCB related to security concerns, the venue for the matches is still in qualms. Initially, PCB had proposed a hybrid model of hosting the tournament. Due to this uncertainty, Sri Lanka is the leading contender to host the Asia Cup.

Dates

Asia cup is held in every two years and Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled to be held in the month of September ahead of the World Cup 2023. But due to the ongoing debate over the hosting of the tournament, the exact dates have not been announced yet. The 15th edition of the tournament was held in UAE and was won by Sri-Lanka, who defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the finals.

Implications due to venue changes.

The decisions made by BCCI, BCB and SLCB can have some serious implications on the cricketing relations between the three boards. After the BCCI’s refusal of sending players to Pakistan, PCB’s chief reacted strongly by stating, “After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of its members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia.”