By-Election Assembly Results 2026 for Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat are declared today following three assembly bypolls held on July 30, 2026.

In Bihar, political strategist Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur seat and secured Jan Suraaj Party's first maiden electoral victory. In Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its traditional Manjalpur seat. In Madhya Pradesh Indian National Congress (INC) won held Datia constituency.

By-Election Constituencies 2026