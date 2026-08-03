By-Election Assembly Results 2026: Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in MP, and Manjalpur in Gujarat
Assembly By-Election Results 2026: Check final 2026 assembly by-election results for Bankipur, Manjalpur and Datia. Discover winner names, total votes polled, vote percentages, and margins for Prashant Kishor, BJP, and Congress.
By-Election Assembly Results 2026 for Bankipur in Bihar, Datia in Madhya Pradesh and Manjalpur in Gujarat are declared today following three assembly bypolls held on July 30, 2026.
In Bihar, political strategist Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur seat and secured Jan Suraaj Party's first maiden electoral victory. In Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retained its traditional Manjalpur seat. In Madhya Pradesh Indian National Congress (INC) won held Datia constituency.
By-Election Constituencies 2026
|
Constituency
|
State
|
Cause of Vacant Seat
|
Final Result & Margin
|
Bankipur (182)
|
Bihar
|
Resignation of Nitin Nabin (BJP)
|
Won by Prashant Kishor (JSP)
Margin: 18,953 votes
|
Manjalpur (145)
|
Gujarat
|
Demise of Yogesh Patel (BJP)
|
Won by Satish Govindbhai Patel (BJP)
Margin: 30,630 votes
|
Datia (22)
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Disqualification of Rajendra Bharti (INC)
|
Won by Ghanshyam Singh (INC)
Margin: 6,016 votes
Bihar By-Election Assembly Result 2026: Bankipur Constituency (182)
The Bankipur seat was vacant earlier this year following the resignation of the sitting MLA Nitin Nabin.
-
Jan Suraaj Party founder and former political strategist Prashant Kishor won the seat with 18, 953 vote margin and total vote account 130313.
-
Runner-up Neeraj Kumar Sinha of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes Polled
|Vote Share (%)
|Prashant Kishor
|Jan Suraaj Party (JSP)
|64151
|49.23%
|Neeraj Kumar Sinha
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|44827
|34.40%
|Rekha Kumari
|Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)
|14273
|10.95%
|Other Candidates Combined
|Various / Independents
|6416
|4.92%
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|646
|0.50%
Gujarat By-Election Assembly Result 2026: Manjalpur Constituency (145)
The by-election was necessitated by the passing of veteran BJP leader and former state minister Yogeshbhai Narandas Patel on June 2, 2026.
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The ruling BJP hold onto its traditional territory in the Manjalpur assembly constituency (Constituency 145) located in the Vadodara district of Gujarat.
-
BJP Satendrabhai Patel (Satish Patel) won the seat with 30.630 vote margin and total vote accounted 82,579.
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes Polled
|Vote Share (%)
|Satish Govindbhai Patel
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|55481
|67.19%
|Bhikhabhai Rabari
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|24851
|30.09%
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|2247
|2.72%
MP Bypall Assembly Result 2026: Datia Constituency (22)
The seat was previously represented for three terms by prominent BJP leader and former Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
-
In Madhya Pradesh's Datia constituency (Constituency 22) seat won by Ghanshyam Singh of Indian National Congress (INC) with 6016 vote margin and total vote counted 157,499.
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Runner-up is Ashutosh Tiwari of BJP.
|Candidate / Option
|Party
|Total Votes Polled
|Vote Share (%)
|Ghanshyam Singh
|Indian National Congress (INC)
|66,757
|42.39%
|Ashutosh Tiwari
|Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
|60,741
|38.57%
|Damodar Singh Yadav
|Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram)
|22,527
|14.30%
|Other Candidates Combined
|Various / Independents
|7,018
|4.45%
|NOTA
|None of the Above
|456
|0.29%
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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