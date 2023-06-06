JO206: Astronomers Spot Rare Jellyfish Galaxy 700 Million Light-Years Away

The Hubble Space Telescope has spotted a jellyfish galaxy in the constellation of Aquarius. Captivating astronomers and space enthusiasts alike, the telescope has unveiled a mesmerizing spectacle known as a jellyfish galaxy. Named JO206, it resembles the elegant creature of the ocean. The captivating appearance of this jellyfish galaxy is attributed to the elongated tendrils of gas and dust that gracefully extend from its core into the depths of the cosmos.

Dr Marco Gullieuszik, accompanied by a team of colleagues from the INAF-Osservatorio astronomico di Padova, emphasizes the significance of comprehending the physical conditions that give rise to the birth of stars and, conversely, bring their formation to a halt.

“Understanding the physical conditions that lead to the formation of new stars, and conversely to the halting of the star formation activity, is central for astrophysics”.

Within the intricate cosmic ballet of these galaxies, Dr Gullieuszik and co-authors managed to detect an astounding number of star-forming clumps. Remarkably, over 3,700 clumps were observed in the disks, while 1,200 clumps materialized in the extraplanar regions, and an additional 1,200 clumps were spotted in the graceful tails extending from these galactic wonders.

To their astonishment, the researchers discovered that star formation within the disks of jellyfish galaxies and their alluring tendrils exhibited no remarkable disparities.

“Surprisingly, Hubble revealed that there are no striking differences between star formation in the disks of jellyfish galaxies and star formation in their tentacles, which suggests the environment of newly-formed stars has only a minor influence on their formation” they said.

These photographic evidences suggest that the environment surrounding newly-formed stars plays a minor role in influencing their birth. The team remarks that future investigations focused on the mass, age, and star formation activities of these clumps, along with the examination of trends and gradients as they distance themselves from their host galaxies, will shed light on the dissimilarities between these clumps and those residing within undisturbed galaxies. This research endeavor aims to elucidate the effects of ram pressure on the galactic interstellar medium and the impact of the environment on star formation.

More about jellyfish galaxies

The birth of jellyfish galaxies occurs when a smaller galaxy ventures near the outskirts of a larger one. The immense gravitational forces generated by the colossal host galaxy ruthlessly strip away the gas and dust from its diminutive counterpart, leaving behind a graceful, elongated tail. This process facilitates the formation of new stars within the smaller galaxy, as the stripped materials coalesce to create stellar nurseries.

Jellyfish galaxies, with their trailing tails of gas and dust, represent a captivating class of galactic entities. These extraordinary formations are relatively rare but are progressively becoming more prominent as the universe continues to evolve.

Jellyfish galaxies stand as captivating testaments to the ongoing evolution of galaxies. They grant us a captivating glimpse into the turbulent and chaotic past of these cosmic entities. Furthermore, they serve as guides, offering invaluable clues about the future, as galaxies persistently merge and engage in intricate interactions with one another.

