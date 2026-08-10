Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Registration Open, Eligibility, Last Date, and Apply Online
Azim Premji Foundation has initiated applications for its 2026-27 scholarship for young women from underprivileged communities for higher education. Eligible female students who have completed Class 12 from government schools can apply online by August 31, 2026. Read more detalis here.
The Azim Premji Foundation has initiated the application process of the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026–27 (Round 1). The scholarship is designed to assist underprivileged young women in their pursuit of higher education after completing Class 12 by providing them with financial help.
This scholarship is primarily focused on identifying and supporting underprivileged students who wish to pursue higher learning opportunities.
Highlights about Azim Premji Scholarship 2026
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Implementing Organisation: Azim Premji Foundation
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Target Group: Gender specific- female students from marginalised communities
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Scholarship Amount: ₹30,000 per annum (throughout course)
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Mode of Submission: Online
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Dates of Submission, Round 1: August 10, 2026 – August 31, 2026
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Website: azimpremjifoundation.org
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Application Fee: None
Azim Premji Scholarship 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Dates (Round 1 - 2026)
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Registration Start Date
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August 10, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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August 31, 2026
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Status / Subsequent Rounds
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Round 2 anticipated in January 2027
Eligibility Criteria for Scholarship
In order to be eligible for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026, applicants must meet the following mandatory requirements:
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Gender: Only female students are eligible to apply for the scholarship.
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Educational Background: The applicant must have cleared both Class 10 and Class 12 exams as a regular student of a government school or government college.
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Geographical Requirement: The applicant must have finished schooling from a qualifying State or Union Territory designated by the Foundation for the 2026 cohort (the number of eligible states now includes Andhra Pradesh and Delhi NCT).
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Current Course: The applicant must have secured admission in the first year of the degree or diploma program (academic year 2026–27) maintaining full-time student status (the course duration should range from 2 to 5 years). This must be the applicant’s first degree or diploma.
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Institution Type: The approved institution/ college may be any state or valid private college/ university in India.
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Exclusions: Students who are taking the program from the Azim Premji University or those who are receiving any other corporate scholarship such as Wipro’s Santoor Scholarship are not eligible for the award.
Scholarship Benefits
Selected candidates will receive a financial grant of ₹30,000 every year for the full duration of their undergraduate degree or diploma course. This fund assists with college fees, study materials, and general living expenses associated with higher education.
Documents Required for Online Application
Before beginning to fill the application, documents required to be scanned and downloaded properly should be kept handy by the candidates. (Acceptable formats include PDF, PNG, JPG, and file sizes range from 30 KB to 500 KB):
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Photograph: A recent colored photograph (with a clear face image from the front with no photoshopped images or selfies).
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Aadhaar Card: clear scanned copy of the front side of the Aadhaar card, showing name, date of birth, and photograph.
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Class 10 Marksheet
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Class 12 Marksheet
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Proof of College Admission, Receipt of Fees or College ID
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Bank Account Details: Copy of Bank Passbook or One-month statement showing clearly the name of account holder, account number, IFSC code and branch (should be an active savings account).
How to Apply Online for Azim Premji Scholarship 2026
To avail the benefits of the scholarship follow the instructions below for registration:
- Step 1: Visit the official website by entering azimpremjifoundation.org.
- Step 2: Find the scholarships section and click on the link provided for it.
- Step 3: Click on the option for registering new applicants cohort of 2026.
- Step 4: Enter the number you have given, which will be verified via OTP.
- Step 5: Prepare a user ID for logging in to your account for the upcoming period.
- Step 6: Log in to your account and complete the form with all the required information.
- Step 7: Upload all the necessary documents including Aadhaar card, mark sheets, photo, proof of admission and banking details.
- Step 8: Make sure to save your application after filling it out completely.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com