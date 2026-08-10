Azim Premji Scholarship 2026-27: Registration Open, Eligibility, Last Date, and Apply Online

The Azim Premji Foundation has initiated the application process of the Azim Premji Scholarship 2026–27 (Round 1). The scholarship is designed to assist underprivileged young women in their pursuit of higher education after completing Class 12 by providing them with financial help.

This scholarship is primarily focused on identifying and supporting underprivileged students who wish to pursue higher learning opportunities.

Highlights about Azim Premji Scholarship 2026