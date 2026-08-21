Who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir? All about the 23rd Elected President of Bangladesh in Historic Vote Count
Veteran Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as Bangladesh's 23rd President after winning a parliamentary vote. The 78-year-old politician defeated his rival Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed, securing 255 votes in the country's first contested presidential election in 35 years.
Veteran Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) loyalist Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as the 23rd President of Bangladesh on 20th August 2026.
Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin reported that the 78 year old leader secured 255 parliamentary votes and comfortably defeated rival candidate Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed who received 88 votes. This voting process marked the first contested presidential election in Bangladesh since 1991.
Read more about who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as he becomes the newly elected Bangladesh’s president hereonwards to polish your Current Political affairs and General Knowledge.
About BNP Leader Mirza Fakhrul Historic President Election Win
The parliamentary election took place following the resignation of former Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Out of 349 voting members in parliament 343 lawmakers cast their ballots during the voting session. And this is how the final vote tally for BNP along with other prominent parties looked like:
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Presidential Candidate
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Votes Received
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Mirza Fakhrul (BNP)
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255
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Oli Ahmed (11-Party Ally)
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88
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Total Votes Cast
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343
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman congratulated the president elect inside the Jatiya Sangsad. Mirza Fakhrul in a show of political unity embraced opposition leaders after the final tallies were declared official.
Also Read: List of Bangladesh Prime Ministers (1971- 2026)
Biography of Mirza Fakhrul: From Academic to Constitutional Head
Mirza Fakhrul spent decades shaping political dialogue across Bangladesh even before entering national governance. Born in 1948 he studied economics at Dhaka University and actively organized student movements in 1969.
He later worked as a college economics lecturer before transitioning into full time public administration.
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Early Career: Served as a public university lecturer and government administrator before stepping into municipal leadership.
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Ministerial Roles: Fakhrul has held key portfolios as state minister for agriculture and state minister for civil aviation.
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Party Leadership: Served as BNP Secretary General for over a decade and kept the party active through challenging political shifts.
Also Read - Who is Nahid Islam? Student Leader Behind Protests in Bangladesh! Check here!
Role and Constitutional Expectations
The president serves primarily as ceremonial head of state in parliamentary framework of Bangladesh. But the role gains vital importance during transition phases particularly regarding constitutional appointments and oversight functions. The new head of state pledging to preserve the nation's sovereignty prepares to take the official oath at Bangabhaban.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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