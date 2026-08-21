Veteran Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) loyalist Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as the 23rd President of Bangladesh on 20th August 2026.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin reported that the 78 year old leader secured 255 parliamentary votes and comfortably defeated rival candidate Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmed who received 88 votes. This voting process marked the first contested presidential election in Bangladesh since 1991.

Read more about who is Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir as he becomes the newly elected Bangladesh’s president hereonwards to polish your Current Political affairs and General Knowledge.

About BNP Leader Mirza Fakhrul Historic President Election Win

The parliamentary election took place following the resignation of former Bangladesh’s President Mohammed Shahabuddin. Out of 349 voting members in parliament 343 lawmakers cast their ballots during the voting session. And this is how the final vote tally for BNP along with other prominent parties looked like: