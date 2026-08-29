Bhakra Nangal Dam Water Level Drops on Sutlej River: BBMB Issues Advisory to States
Deficit monsoon rainfall has led to a 37 foot drop in water levels at the Bhakra Nangal Dam on the Sutlej River compared to last year. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has advised northern states to manage daily canal water releases cautiously.
Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has asked its partners Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to control the quantity of water used per day because of an unexpected decrease in water levels.
According to late August 2026 reports the Bhakra Nangal Dam Reservoir (Gobind Sagar) has fallen by more than 37 feet and is currently at 1634.76 feet from 1671.90 feet in the same time last year.
The reduced rainfall slowing inflows makes it important to understand where is Bhakra Nangal Dam located and how its storage functions on the Sutlej River especially when the dam has become crucial for regional agricultural planning.
Which State and River Host the Bhakra Nangal Dam?
Not many people know Bhakra Nangal dam is on which state and river it is situated on. The project comprises two different dam structures situated 13 kilometers apart:
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Bhakra Dam is situated in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh and is operating as a 225.5 meter tall concrete gravity dam.
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Nangal Dam is positioned downstream in the Ropar Nangal district of Punjab. The dam functions primarily as a diversion dam to route water into irrigation canals.
Another popular question around these largest dams of India is Bhakra Dam on which river it is built. Both sections of dams span the Sutlej River.
Its primary reservoir Gobind Sagar Lake holds water essential for power generation and irrigation across North India.
Current Reservoir Status and Water Inflow in Bhakhra Nagal Dam
BBMB monitoring reports indicate that inflow into the reservoir has declined by roughly 36% compared to late August 2025.
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Parameter
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August 2026 Status
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August 2025 Status
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Reservoir Limit
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Bhakra Dam Water Level
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1634.76 feet
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1671.90 feet
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1,680.00 feet
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Sutlej River Daily Inflow
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34335 cusecs
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53856 cusecs
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-
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Water Outflow
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25738 cusecs
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45882 cusecs
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Official sources confirm drinking water supplies remain uninterrupted but agricultural releases are being optimized to preserve storage for upcoming crops.
Is Bhakra Nangal Dam the Largest Dam of India?
Technically Bhakra Nangal is NOT the ONLY largest dam in India in absolute terms:
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Tallest Dam: Tehri Dam (in Uttarakhand at 260.5m) beats Bhakra Dam (225.5m) as the highest dam of India.
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Largest Reservoir Storage: Indira Sagar Dam (in Madhya Pradesh at 12.22 billion m³) puts Gobind Sagar Lake (9.34 billion m³) at the second place.
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Longest Dam: Hirakud Dam (in Odisha) is the longest dam of India at present.
However Bhakra Dam is India's largest and highest concrete gravity dam which makes it a very common query around people searching for largest Indian dam.
The Bhakra Nangal Dam on the Sutlej River remains a central source of hydroelectricity and irrigation for northern India. With shifting rainfall patterns affecting inflows coordinated conservation among partner states will be key to managing regional water supplies efficiently through the coming months.
Senior Executive - Editorial
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