Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has asked its partners Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan to control the quantity of water used per day because of an unexpected decrease in water levels.

According to late August 2026 reports the Bhakra Nangal Dam Reservoir (Gobind Sagar) has fallen by more than 37 feet and is currently at 1634.76 feet from 1671.90 feet in the same time last year.

The reduced rainfall slowing inflows makes it important to understand where is Bhakra Nangal Dam located and how its storage functions on the Sutlej River especially when the dam has become crucial for regional agricultural planning.

Which State and River Host the Bhakra Nangal Dam?

Not many people know Bhakra Nangal dam is on which state and river it is situated on. The project comprises two different dam structures situated 13 kilometers apart: